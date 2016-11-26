 LIVE !  :  Alastair Cook could not cash in on two dropped catches and got out to R Ashwin. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs England, 3rd Test Day 1: England 5 down, lose Stokes after lunch
 
World, Neighbours

Will kill 3 Indian Army men for every soldier they kill: Pak provokes India

ANI
Published Nov 26, 2016, 10:34 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 10:46 am IST
Speaking in National Assembly, Asif said dire consequences would be faced by India if it went to war against Pakistan.
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Assuring severe retribution, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has asserted that they will kill three Indian soldiers for every Pakistani soldier they neutralise.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Friday, Asif said that dire consequences would be faced by India if it went to war against Pakistan.

Asserting that the situation at the LoC was intentionally being intensified by the Indian government to win people's support in the upcoming general elections, the Defense Minister alleged that India was behind terrorism in Pakistan and they have credible evidence against it.

"We have sent dossiers and video films to the UN and other countries showing Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan," the Dawn quoted Asif, as saying.

He also accused India of creating hurdles in the way of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as they were scared that the project would prove a game changer for Pakistan

Acknowledging that Pakistan might be economically weaker than India, Asif said that India knows that once the CPEC is complete, Islamabad will rise stronger.

However, he said that Pakistan would try to maintain a balance of power in the region and would not respond to India in any kind.

Tags: indian army, ceasefire violation, khawaja asif
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Related Stories

Pakistan on Monday said that seven of its soldiers were killed in a ceasefire violation by the Indian troops late on Sunday night. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Pak claims Indian firing kills 7 soldiers, summons Indian High Commissioner

The ceasefire violation took place along the Line of Control in Bhimber sector of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
14 Nov 2016 2:26 PM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman’s rumoured love Iulia to sing Hindi song for Himesh Reshammiya

The song is likely to be Iulia's first professional work in India.
 

Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink invited for screening at UN headquarters

A still from 'Pink'.
 

Leh engineer behind 3 Idiots' Phunsukh Wangdu to set up 'alternative' University

Leh engineer Sonam Wangchuk inspired the character Phunsukh Wangdu. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Man without arms paints Sonakshi Sinha, actress overwhelmed by gesture

Sonakshi was extremely moved when she was gifted the painting.
 

Ranveer seeks apology for ‘sexist’ ad, claims to ‘treat women with utmost respect’

Ranveer Singh
 

Indian man gives Rs 1 million to compatriot living on terrace in UAE

Sajeev Rajan, an electrician in his early forties, belongs to Kollam in Kerala where his wife, two children and ageing parents live. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Indian 'belligerence' can lead to strategic miscalculation: Pakistan

Sartaj Aziz, Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs. (Photo: AFP)

A constitution must incorporate aspirations of all: India tells Nepal

India's Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae said this at a talk programme on 'The Indian Constitution' organised in Kathmandu to commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of B R Ambedkar. (Photo: Embassy of India, Nepal)

6.5 magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang region: USGS.

The quake hit near the Tajik border and approximately 172 kilometres west of the Chinese city of Kashgar. (Photo: Representational Image)

Chinese navy ships to be deployed at Gwadar: Pak navy official

Construction site at Gwadar port in the Arabian Sea. (Photo: AFP)

Willing to hold talks with India if Kashmir issue included in agenda: Sartaj Aziz

He made the remarks during a National Assembly session as the members raised concerns regarding India's attempt to isolate Pakistan, reports the Express Tribune. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham