‘It’s time to leave Afghanistan’: Taliban tell US President Trump

Published Jan 26, 2017, 8:40 am IST
Taliban warned Trump that peace will be elusive as long as foreign troops are on Afghan soil.
Written in English, as well as Afghanistan’s two prominent languages Dari and Pashto, the four-page letter waxed on about Afghanistan’s history, its numerous defeats of invading armies and the reported corruption widespread in Afghanistan on Wednesday. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
Kabul: In a long rambling letter, the spokesman for the Taliban is telling US President Donald Trump that it’s time to leave Afghanistan.

The letter, emailed to journalists on Wednesday, was written on behalf of the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman, warns Trump that peace will be elusive as long as foreign troops are on Afghan soil.

He adds that independence from foreign dominance is “the only asset” that an impoverished nation like Afghanistan truly has.

