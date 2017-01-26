 LIVE !  :  After winning the Test series and ODI series, Virat Kohli will be keen to clinch the three-match T20 series against England. (Photo: BCCI) Live cricket score, India vs England, 1st T20: India seek Republic Day win
 
Hold India ‘accountable’ for its crimes in Kashmir: Pakistan

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2017, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Pakistan also demanded justice for the families of 25 Kashmiris allegedly killed by Indian security in 1990.
Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement that January 25 reminds Pakistan about the alleged "massacre of more than 25 innocent defenceless Kashmiris" in Hundwara by Indian security forces 27 years ago. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday asked the world community to hold India "accountable" for its "crimes against humanity" in Kashmir, as it demanded justice for the families of 25 Kashmiris allegedly killed by Indian security in 1990.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement that January 25 reminds Pakistan about the alleged "massacre of more than 25 innocent defenceless Kashmiris" in Hundwara by Indian security forces 27 years ago.

He alleged that the "horrific massacre was committed by the Indian forces" just three days after they had reportedly killed more than 50 Kashmiris in Gawkadal.

"On both the occasions the Indian forces had unleashed terror on peaceful protesters. The perpetrators of the two massacres that I mentioned are yet to face justice while victims' families have been suffering from the unforgettable and unbearable pain for 27 years," Zakaria alleged.

He further said that Kashmiris were hoping that the world community will make India "pay for their crimes against humanity".

"The killing, arbitrary arrests and fake encounters of Kashmiris continue and their fundamental rights are being denied constantly. International Community must act to hold India accountable for their crimes against humanity," he said.

Tags: indo-pak ties, pakistan, india, kashmir, kashmir unrest
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

