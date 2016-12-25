World, Neighbours

Anger in Afghanistan as female pilot seeks asylum in US

REUTERS
Published Dec 25, 2016, 7:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 7:56 pm IST
Capt. Rahmani had been in the United States on a training course and had been due to return home on Saturday.
Capt. Rahmani, who graduated from flight school in 2012 and qualified to fly C-208 military cargo aircraft, had been in the United States on a training course. (Photo: Twitter)
 Capt. Rahmani, who graduated from flight school in 2012 and qualified to fly C-208 military cargo aircraft, had been in the United States on a training course. (Photo: Twitter)

Kabul: There was an angry reaction in Afghanistan to news that the first female fixed-wing pilot in the country’s air force was requesting asylum in the United States after completing an 18-month training course.

The Afghan defence ministry confirmed on Sunday that Captain Niloofar Rahmani, 25, had sought asylum after the Wall Street Journal quoted her as saying that she feared her life would be in danger if she returned home.

A recipient of the US State Department’s “Women of Courage” award in 2015, Capt. Rahmani had been a symbol of efforts to improve the situation of women in her country, more than a decade after the fall of the Taliban regime.

Mohammad Radmanish, a defence ministry spokesperson, said the government hoped that her request would be denied by US authorities who have spent billions trying to build up Afghan security forces.

“When an officer complains of insecurity and is afraid of security threats, then what should ordinary people do?” he said. “She has made an excuse for herself, but we have hundreds of educated women and female civil right activists who work and it is safe for them.”

Capt. Rahmani, who graduated from flight school in 2012 and qualified to fly C-208 military cargo aircraft, had been in the United States on a training course and had been due to return home on Saturday.

In a conservative country notorious for the restrictions placed on women, Rahmani’s story stood out as a rare example of a woman breaking through in areas normally reserved for men.

Her success came at a price, however. The citation for the “Women of Courage” award said she and her family had received direct threats not just from the Taliban but also from some relatives, forcing her family to move house several times.

However, there was little sympathy on Afghanistan’s active social media networks, which were replete with comments criticizing Rahmani, accusing her of wasting government money spent on expensive training and avoiding her responsibilities.

“Niloofar Rahmani took a million dollars from the pockets of the people of Afghanistan to pay human traffickers to get to America to seek asylum,” one Facebook user wrote in comments typical of others.

Dozens of Afghan troops receiving training in the United States have gone missing over the past two years, and at least one has been detained while trying to cross the border to Canada.

Tags: afghanistan, afghan female pilot, first afghan female pilot, us asylum
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities attended Jackyy Bhagnani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities attend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday in abandon
Sonakshi Sinha, known for her chirpy, bubbly demeanour, spent Christmas with the contestants of popular televison show, Bigg Boss. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha has a ball celebrating X-mas with Bigg Boss contestants
Salman Khan, who's known to appreciate great work from the film industry, watched fellow superstar and good friend Aamir Khan's latest film 'Dangal,' along with his family. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan watches good friend Aamir Khan's Dangal with family
Several films were subjected to the scissors of the Pahlaj Nihalani-led Censor Board during the course of the year.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?
Alia Bhatt was seen along with Karan Johar at an event and later numerous celebrities were seen at a bash thrown by her. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia bonds with Karan, throws party for friends
Priyanka Chopra and other stars were seen at Shristi Behl's bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, other stars step out in style for bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rumoured beau Anand Ahuja joins Sonam in papa Anil's birthday celebrations

Anil Kapoor turned 60 and rang in the big day in London.
 

Video: Virat Kohli and Co. take the Mannequin Challenge and own it

The Virat Kohli-led Indian Test team took up the viral internet challenge to celebrate their 4-0 series victory against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Social media comes together to stop pregnant Delhi girl from ending life

People sent love for her from across the world (Photo: Facebook)
 

Taimur celebrates his first Christmas with parents Kareena, Saif and family

Amrita Arora shared the inside pictures from the party on her official Instagram account.
 

Watch: Modi's sweet birthday message to Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday

FIle photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Did Salman Khan blast at Varun Dhawan for checking out Katrina Kaif?

No sane person would want to mess with Bhai now, will they? (Photo source: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Former Pak president Zardari's close aide booked under anti-terrorism law

Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari. (Photo: AFP)

World's tallest artificial Christmas tree created in Sri Lanka

An enormous artificial Christmas tree is seen lit up after its unveiling in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Fulfill your role regarding Indus Waters Treaty, Pak tells World Bank

Earlier this month, the World Bank asked both India and Pakistan to consider alternative ways to resolve their disagreements over the Indus Water Treaty Dispute 1960. (Photo: Representational Image)

244 passengers evacuated from blizzard in China

All the passengers were rescued by early morning on Saturday and their vehicles made safe, state run Xinhua news agency reported late last night. (Photo: Representational Image/ AP)

UN vote against Israel to make peace negotiations 'much harder': Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham