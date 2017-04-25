World, Neighbours

Pakistan: Blast in Kurram tribal area kills 10 people, including 6 children

ANI
Published Apr 25, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 11:14 am IST
A bomb went off near a passenger van in Gudar area of Central Kurram Agency on early Tuesday morning.
Peshawar: At least 10 people, including six children, were killed and 13 others, including four Khasadar officials, injured as a bomb went off near a passenger van in Gudar area of Central Kurram Agency on early Tuesday morning.

"An anti-tank mine was buried on the roadside," a political administration official told The Express Tribune.

"It was a rutted path in an area that is at a distance," he added.

Last month, at least 28 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a car 'rigged with explosives' outside an Imambargah in a busy marketplace in the main town of Kurram tribal region.

The violence sparked protests by local residents in Parachinar, the administrative headquarters of the agency.

