Several feared trapped as huge fire engulfs China’s luxury hotel

Nanchang: A huge fire broke out at a multi-storied luxury hotel in Nanchang, the capital of China's Jiangxi Province on Saturday morning.

According to Chinese news agency, Xinhua, the fire was first reported around 8 am on Saturday morning from the second floor of the building.

Online video footage showed thick, dark smoke billowing from several floors of the hotel and the roof, as emergency services raced to the scene.

As per reports, more than 10 construction workers were working in the building at the time of the fire.

More details are awaited.

