search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The Men in Blue will eye a series whitewash in the final T20I at Mumbai. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd T20: Sri Lanka's innings in tatters
 
World, Neighbours

Surgical strikes, fire assaults: What 2017 was like for Indo-Pak ties

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
The ties had strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside PoK.
The two countries also engaged in war or words in the United Nations and the Human Rights Council, wherein India called Pakistan the ‘face of international terrorism.’ (Photo: File/Representational)
 The two countries also engaged in war or words in the United Nations and the Human Rights Council, wherein India called Pakistan the ‘face of international terrorism.’ (Photo: File/Representational)

Islamabad:  India-Pakistan ties nose-dived in 2017 with no bilateral talks talking place and both sides putting it on the back-burner even as the political situation in the country remained fragile with the ouster of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers scandal.

The ties between the two countries had strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside PoK. The sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death in April further deteriorated ties.

 

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal claimed that Pakistan is all for resumption of dialogue but India has been running away on one pretext or another.

"Indian stubbornness is the main reason that we are unable to resume talks. The fault is with India and not with us. We are ready to talk about everything, but they don't come forward and only hurl allegations," Faisal said.

The ties strained further after Pakistan Army special forces team sneaked 250 metres across the Line of Control and beheaded two Indian security personnel in May.

In response, the Indian Army launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, inflicting "some damage".

Faisal said Pakistan cannot be blamed for "zero" progress in the bilateral ties in 2017, as it made persistent efforts to improve relations.

"First, India linked talks with the issue of militancy but when we showed readiness to discuss every issue, including terrorism, then they (India) ran away. Actually, Indian side is not ready to sit across the table," he alleged.

He said Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in a letter to his Indian counterpart urged India to maintain peace on the LoC after over 1,300 ceasefire violations killed 54 civilians in 2017.

Throughout the year, Pakistan repeatedly summoned Indian diplomats to the Foreign Office to register its protests on the ceasefire violations.

The spokesman was not very optimistic for talks in the 2018 and said that there was no hope for peace with the current government in India.

"The same trend may continue in 2018. Nothing is changing on ground," he said.

The two countries also engaged in war or words in the United Nations and the Human Rights Council, wherein India called Pakistan the "face of international terrorism".

In April, India reacted strongly when a Pakistan Army court sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death on charges of espionage after a secret trial. India demanded consular access to Jadhav, which Pakistan repeatedly denied claiming the man was an Indian spy. India took the case to the International Court of Justice, which put a hold on Jadhav's execution.

During 2017, Pakistan also witnessed one of its worst political crisis when the Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Sharif and put him on trial for corruption.

Sharif nominated his close aide and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim prime minister.

With his ouster, Sharif became the first prime minister in the politically unstable Pakistan to quit in the middle of his term for a record third time.

2017 will also be remembered for the deaths of hundreds of people in several terror attacks in all provincial capitals - Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta. Several other cities were also targeted by terrorists, including those from the Islamic State.

Pakistan this year also test-fired its first Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead up to 450 kms and the radar-evading surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead up to 2,200 kms, bringing many Indian cities within its range.

In 2017, career diplomat Tehmina Janjua became Pakistan's first-ever woman Foreign Secretary, replacing Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry who was appointed as ambassador to the US.

Her elevation to the top bureaucratic slot prompted Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit to quit as the senior diplomat ostensibly was not ready to work under his junior.

Tags: narendra modi, shahid khaqan abbasi, india-pakistan ties, kulbhushan jadhav
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Nayanthara played important role in nabbing thief who stole BJP leader’s phone

Nayanthara in a still from 'Aramm.'
 

German architect has to drink 20 litres of water a day to stay alive

He urinates excessively due to a rare condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reliance Jio introduces Happy New Year 2018 plan starting at Rs 199

As the telecom battle gets stiff, major service providers have started pushing dirt cheap offers, each passing day. Now Reliance Jio has introduced its Happy New Year 2018 offer with Rs 199 and Rs 299 prepaid recharges.
 

Christmas 2017: Santa Claus setting bad example on physical health, mental wellbeing

The human body can only process one unit of alcohol per hour, which means excessive consumption could make Santa drunk very quickly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump has ruined Xmas for Bethlehem with Jerusalem move, tension simmer

The annual scouts parade in Bethlehem will march through Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity, built over the spot where tradition says Mary gave birth to Jesus and where celebrations will culminate with midnight mass. (Photo: AFP)
 

No fingerprint sensor for OnePlus 6?

What’s unclear is whether the company will follow Apple and incorporate an advanced 3D facial recognition paired with AI algorithm, or it might put the scanner under the display like Vivo which placed an ultrasonic chip beneath the screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Misdeeds have a price: US sanctions top Myanmar general for Rohingya massacre

The inclusion of Myanmar's Maung Maung Soe on the list was perhaps the most dramatic move in terms of US foreign policy. (Photo: File/Representational)

Show must go on: Nawaz Sharif's brother, next-of-kin running for PM

Sharif’s two previous stints in power were also cut short, including by a military coup in 1999, but he returned from exile to win a resounding victory in general elections in 2013. (Photo: File)

The pillage of an existence: Rohingya massacre survivors tell stories

The aid group Doctors Without Borders estimates 6,700 Rohingya civilians were killed in the first month of reprisals alone, and human rights groups have documented three large-scale massacres. (Photo: AFP)

Name's Azhar and he’s not a global terrorist: China blocks India’s move again

The issue of China blocking the listing of Masood Azhar at the United Nations is expected to come up in Friday's 20th round of India-China border talks in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

Pak issues visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother; meet on Dec 25

On Wednesday, Pakistan directed its High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to Jadhav's wife and mother. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham