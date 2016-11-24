World, Neighbours

Pakistan to retaliate if India sends submarines again: Naval Chief

PTI
Published Nov 24, 2016, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 5:20 pm IST
Pakistan navy last week claimed that an Indian submarine was pushed back after being detected near its territorial waters.
India, however, strongly dismissed the charge as "blatant lies", saying the Indian Navy did not have any under water movement in the said waters as claimed by the Pakistani navy. (Representational Image)
 India, however, strongly dismissed the charge as "blatant lies", saying the Indian Navy did not have any under water movement in the said waters as claimed by the Pakistani navy.

Karachi: Pakistan naval chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah on Thursday termed as "unusual" the alleged effort by an Indian submarine to enter into its territorial waters and warned of retaliation if such effort was made again.

"If India does something like this again, Pakistan navy will respond to protect our sovereignty," he said, speaking on the sidelines of the 9th International Defence Exhibition here.

Pakistan navy last week claimed that an Indian submarine was pushed back after being detected near its territorial waters.

India, however, strongly dismissed the charge as "blatant lies", saying the Indian Navy did not have any under water movement in the said waters as claimed by the Pakistani navy.

