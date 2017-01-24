World, Neighbours

Pakistan conducts first flight test of N-capable Ababeel missile

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 5:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 8:49 pm IST
Ababeel has a maximum range of 2,200 kilometres and is capable of delivering multiple warheads, ISPR said.
The Ababeel missile can evade enemy radar and deliver multiple precisely targeted warheads, Pak military said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The Ababeel missile can evade enemy radar and deliver multiple precisely targeted warheads, Pak military said. (Photo: Representational Image)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday successfully conducted the first test flight of the 'Ababeel' surface-to- surface ballistic missile (SSM) capable of carrying a nuclear warhead up to 2,200 kms.

Ababeel has a maximum range of 2,200 kilometres and is capable of delivering multiple warheads using Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"The test flight was aimed at validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," it said.

Ababeel is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and has the capability to engage multiple targets with high precision, defeating hostile radars, the ISPR said.

"The development of the Ababeel weapon system was aimed at ensuring survivability of Pakistan's ballistic missiles in the growing regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment," the release said, in an obvious reference to India.

The Ababeel test came on the heels of a successful test of submarine-launched cruise missile Babur-III on December 9.

"The successful attainment of a second strike capability by Pakistan represents a major scientific milestone; it is manifestation of the strategy of measured response to nuclear strategies and postures being adopted in Pakistan's neighbourhood," the military had said after the Babur-III test.

The missile, launched from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean from an underwater, mobile platform, had hit its target with precise accuracy, the Army had said.

Babur-III is a sea-based variant of ground-launched cruise missile Babur-II, which was successfully tested in December last year.

Tags: ballistic missile, pakistan ballistic missile, pak ballistic missile test fire

Lifestyle Gallery

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Women hit out at sexism from Hyderabad to Delhi with #IWillGoOut
Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Netizens compare crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events
The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images from 'Black Mass' at Satanic Temple of Los Angeles
The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)

Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kaabil vs Raees: DC poll results are out and they are shocking!

Both are expected to have huge openings.
 

US: 10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase

Anofficer tried to stop a driver who wasn't using headlights and kept braking on Monday morning, and the vehicle took off at 70 mph. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Ministers for a day: 3 girls have a unique National Girl Child Day in Rajasthan

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Raees music review: Mainstream, unoriginal and underwhelming

A still from the film.
 

Even before I met Amitabh, he and Jaya were living separately: Amar Singh

Once upon a time, Amar Singh and the Bachchan family were inseparable.
 

Xiaomi loses trump card, Hugo Barra announces exit

The ex-Googler put Xiaomi on the global map, but now he is stepping down from his huge throne.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Bangladeshi father seeks mercy killing of terminally ill sons, grandson

In this photograph, Bangladeshi father and fruit vendor Tofazzal Hossain who has sparked a debate over assisted suicide, is seen with his two sons and grandson in Meherpur. (Photo: AFP)

Demonetisation to have limited impact on Nepal: IMF

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.(Photo:AP)

Be ready to thwart all threats, Pakistan army chief tells soldiers

General Bajwa took over as army chief in November last year after General Raheel Sharif retired. (Photo: AP)

German newspaper links Nawaz Sharif's daughter with Panama Papers

File photograph shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her mother Kulsoom Nawaz waving to supporters during an election campaign rally in Lahore in 2014. (Photo: AFP)

Karachi institute orders inquiry on Atif Aslam incident

Singer Atif Aslam. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham