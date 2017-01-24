World, Neighbours

German newspaper links Nawaz Sharif's daughter with Panama Papers

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 8:08 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 8:09 am IST
The newspaper tweeted the attachments purportedly shows her involvement with Minerva Financial Services.
File photograph shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her mother Kulsoom Nawaz waving to supporters during an election campaign rally in Lahore in 2014. (Photo: AFP)
Islamabad: German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung on Monday tweeted documents linking the role of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam in the Panama Papers scandal.

"For those in Pakistan who doubt the role of the prime minister's daughter Maryam Safdar in Panama Papers - some of the documents. Judge yourself," the newspaper tweeted.

The tweet is accompanied by a document titled "Minerva Financial Services Limited Personal Information", which contains the personal details of Maryam Safdar.

The "source of wealth" section on the form says "Family's wealth and businesses which spreads over 60 years.",' the Dawn reports.

A copy of the Maryam's old passport also accompanied the tweet.

Süddeutsche Zeitung was the first news outlet to receive the 11.5 million secret files from Panama-gate, which included the names of Pakistanis with off-shore holdings.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has so far during the hearings on Panamagate in the Supreme Court been trying to establish that Maryam is indeed the beneficial owner of Minerva.

Minerva is the holding company for Nescoll Limited and Nielson Enterprises Limited, two off-shore enterprises at the centre of the scandal engulfing the Prime Minister 's family.

Tags: nawaz sharif, pakistan, maryam safdar, panama papers, süddeutsche zeitung, money laundering
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

