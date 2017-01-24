World, Neighbours

Be ready to thwart all threats, Pakistan army chief tells soldiers

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 8:36 am IST
General Bajwa appreciated troops’ participation from Multan Corps in ongoing counter terrorism operations in FATA and KP.
General Bajwa took over as army chief in November last year after General Raheel Sharif retired. (Photo: AP)
 General Bajwa took over as army chief in November last year after General Raheel Sharif retired. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan’s army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday asked his troops to keep themselves fully trained and abreast of military tactics to defeat all types of threats.

“Our experience of counter terrorism operations has made us battle hardened which is a valued add-on in operational preparedness,” he said while addressing soldiers of the elite Strike Corps at Multan Garrison.

He directed officers and soldiers to “keep themselves fully trained and abreast to defeat all types of threats,” the army’s information wing Inter Services Public Relations said in a press release.

General Bajwa appreciated troops’ participation from Multan Corps in ongoing counter terrorism operations in FATA and KP. He especially praised them for concurrently keeping themselves fully trained and prepared to thwart challenges of conventional war.

He said soldiers of the Pakistan Army were the best in the world. “I am proud to be COAS of a brave and highly professional Army” he said.

General Bajwa took over as army chief in November last year after General Raheel Sharif retired.

Tags: pakistan army, pakistan army chief, qamar javed bajwa, troops, soldiers
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Stop molesting, be a man’: Posters in Delhi metro puzzle authorities

When contacted, a metro official said DMRC has got nothing to do with the posters. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai-based family cries of ‘ghost attack’ in Hyderabad lodge

The police searched the lodge but found nothing. (Representational Image)
 

Jallikattu row: Cricketer R Ashwin travels by metro rail to get home

Fellow passengers, who saw Ashwin travelling in the packed train went gaga and took selfies with him.
 

Jackie Chan meets Salman Khan and the two are absolutely adorable together!

The two superstars seem to be bonding really well.
 

I had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, admits Tiger Shroff

Tiger was last seen in 'A Flying Jatt'.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's ‘Special’ Gift to Virat Kohli: Series winning match ball

Virat Kohli took over as the captain of Team India after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy, earlier this month. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

German newspaper links Nawaz Sharif's daughter with Panama Papers

File photograph shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her mother Kulsoom Nawaz waving to supporters during an election campaign rally in Lahore in 2014. (Photo: AFP)

Karachi institute orders inquiry on Atif Aslam incident

Singer Atif Aslam. (Photo: Facebook)

Nepal launches 10-year-plan to cut vegetable imports from India

Green vegetable imports stand at 180 million rupees, according to the Regional Plant Quarantine at Gadda Chauki - the second important border trading point with India after Birgunj. (Representational Image)

Pakistan hands over Indian soldier who crossed LoC in Sept last year

Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan

20 killed in blast at vegetable market in northwest Pak

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham