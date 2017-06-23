World, Neighbours

India no closer to getting NSG membership as China refuses to change stand

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 3:29 pm IST
China’s stand, stonewalling India’s admission, has become a major stumbling block in bilateral relations between the two countries.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Beijing: China again said on that there is no change in its stance on admission of non-NPT states into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), marring India's chances of entering the elite club at its crucial meeting currently underway in Bern.

"As for non-NPT counties being admitted to the group, I can tell you there is no change to China’s position," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing.

He was replying to a question whether there is any change in China's stand at the plenary meeting taking place in the Swiss capital, Bern.

"I want to point out that the NSG has clear rules on admission of new members and the Seoul plenary made clear mandates on how to deal with this issue. With these rules and mandates, we need to act as they dictate," he said.

"As for the criteria regarding admitting new members, as far as I know this plenary meeting in Switzerland will follow mandate of the Seoul plenary and uphold principle of decision upon consensus and continue to discuss various dimensions like technology, law, legal and political aspects of non-NPT countries admission the group," he said.

China’s stand, stonewalling India’s admission, has become a major stumbling block in bilateral relations between the two countries.

After India's application for entry into the 48-member elite group which controls the nuclear trade, Pakistan, the all-weather ally of China, too had applied with the tacit backing of Beijing.

While India, which is backed by the US and a number of western countries has garnered the support of a majority of the group's members, China has stuck to its stand that new members should sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

(NPT), making India's entry difficult as the group is guided by the consensus principle. India is not a signatory to the NPT.

After a series of meetings, China has backed a two-step approach which stipulates that the NSG members first need to arrive at a set of principles for the admission of non-NPT states into the NSG and then move forward with discussions of specific cases.

The Bern meeting is being regarded significant as it is taking place after Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly took up the issue of India?s accession to NSG with his Chinese counterpart  Xi Jinping during their recent meeting at Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Asked about the cooperation between India and the US on the Indo-Pacific region, including the disputed South China Sea which was expected to figure during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to US, Geng said the situation in the South China Sea is cooling down.

"With the concerted efforts of China and ASEAN countries the situation there is cooling down. We hope other countries especially non-regional countries can respect efforts by the regional countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and can play constructive role in this regard," he said.

Tags: nuclear suppliers group, non-npt states, geng shuang, nuclear non-proliferation treaty
Location: China, Peking, Peking

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Have a look at the world’s biggest carbon fibre Apple MacBook

The walls of the store are all strong glass, 14 to 32 feet high and measuring half-inch, which is protected by an additional layer of thick laminated glass. (Photo: DNA Chicago)
 

Virat Kohli confirms Ajinkya Rahane as opener for India’s tour of West Indies

Virat Kohli has named Ajinkya Rahane as the opener for the five ODIs against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

AR Developer turns New York’s Central Park in to Super Mario Level 1

All the familiar Mario obstacles – the green pipes, the brick walls, the mushroom-shaped goombas, the pits and everything else, has been ripped off to the 'virtually real' world.
 

Revealed! Govinda’s cameo role is the surprise entry in Jagga Jasoos, not SRK’s

Katrina Kaif, Govinda and Ranbir Kapoor presumably in a still from the to-release detective drama 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Lasith Malinga under investigation after ‘monkey’ jibe at Sri Lanka sports minister

Lasith Malinga, 33, was a surprise choice for the Sri Lanka squad as he has played little international cricket in the previous 18 months because of injury.(Photo: AP)
 

Is HTC making the next Pixel phones for Google?

The Google phones might drop the delicate rear glass panels from the U11's body and adapt a metallic body along with a rear fingerprint sensor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Car bomb in southwest Pakistan kills at least 11, wounds 20

TV footage showed several badly damaged cars and a road littered with broken glass. (Photo: AFP)

UN has a 'responsibility' to resolve Kashmir issue: Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: AP)

Kulbhushan Jadhav seeks mercy from Pak army, confesses to espionage

The ICTJ has since ordered Pakistan to stay the execution until the UN court passes final judgement in the case. (Photo: Videograb)

To avoid reaction from India, China mum on building dam in PoK

For long, Pakistan has been looking for $12 to 14 billion funding needed to build the Diamer-Bhasha dam located in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) but failed to secure the money as it is proposed to be built in the disputed region. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

India cannot 'drive a wedge' between them: Chinese expert after Pak downs Iran drone

There is tension between the two countries since April 26 when 10 Iranian border guards were killed in a militant attack near the Pakistan border. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham