World, Neighbours

China asks India, US not to disturb peace in SCS and to play 'constructive role'

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2017, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 5:06 pm IST
China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang (File Photo)
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang (File Photo)

Beijing: China on Thursday asked India and the US not to disturb peace in the strategic South China Sea and play a "constructive role" in the disputes there, as the issue was likely to be discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with President Donald Trump.

Modi will meet Trump on June 26. He will hold talks with Trump on a range of bilateral, regional and international issues of common concern.

Asked about the cooperation between India and the US on Indo-Pacific region which includes the South China Sea, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said the situation in the disputed region was "cooling down".

"With concerted efforts of China and ASEAN countries the situation there is cooling down. We hope other countries especially non-regional countries can respect the efforts by the regional countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and can play a constructive role in this regard," Geng said.

China claims sovereignty over all of South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea. Beijing has built up and militarised many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region.

Both areas are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources. They are also vital to global trade.

The US had recently sent a navy warship near an artificial island in the South China Sea as part of the first "freedom of navigation" operation under President Trump, a move China said challenged its sovereignty in the region.

China termed the US' move as "irresponsible" and warned that America's deliberate provocations would have "extremely dangerous consequences" to regional stability.

Tags: narendra modi, south china sea, donald trump
Location: China, Peking, Peking

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asked about her favourite male cricketer, Mithali Raj gives fitting reply

Mithali Raj, seen with coach Tushar Arothepointed out that the Indian women do not receive the same amount of publicity as compared to their male counterparts in a cricket-crazy nation like India.(Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Man hears dead daughter's heart beating in chest of man who received it

The father cycled 1400 miles for the meeting (Photo: YouTube)
 

Have a look at the world’s biggest carbon fibre Apple MacBook

The walls of the store are all strong glass, 14 to 32 feet high and measuring half-inch, which is protected by an additional layer of thick laminated glass. (Photo: DNA Chicago)
 

Virat Kohli confirms Ajinkya Rahane as opener for India’s tour of West Indies

Virat Kohli has named Ajinkya Rahane as the opener for the five ODIs against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

AR Developer turns New York’s Central Park in to Super Mario Level 1

All the familiar Mario obstacles – the green pipes, the brick walls, the mushroom-shaped goombas, the pits and everything else, has been ripped off to the 'virtually real' world.
 

Revealed! Govinda’s cameo role is the surprise entry in Jagga Jasoos, not SRK’s

Katrina Kaif, Govinda and Ranbir Kapoor presumably in a still from the to-release detective drama 'Jagga Jasoos'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

India no closer to getting NSG membership as China refuses to change stand

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Car bomb in southwest Pakistan kills at least 11, wounds 20

TV footage showed several badly damaged cars and a road littered with broken glass. (Photo: AFP)

UN has a 'responsibility' to resolve Kashmir issue: Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: AP)

Kulbhushan Jadhav seeks mercy from Pak army, confesses to espionage

The ICTJ has since ordered Pakistan to stay the execution until the UN court passes final judgement in the case. (Photo: Videograb)

To avoid reaction from India, China mum on building dam in PoK

For long, Pakistan has been looking for $12 to 14 billion funding needed to build the Diamer-Bhasha dam located in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) but failed to secure the money as it is proposed to be built in the disputed region. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham