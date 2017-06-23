 LIVE !  :  Ajinkya Rahane has played a well-paced innings. (Photo: AP) Live| WI vs Ind: India lose their third wicket, Yuvraj Singh departs
 
World, Neighbours

18 killed, over 100 injured in Pakistan's Parachinar twin blast

AGENCIES
Published Jun 23, 2017, 9:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 9:09 pm IST
The second blast took place as rescuers and bystanders rushed to aid those who had been hurt in the first explosion.
Officials said that 18 people were killed and at least 100 others injured in the explosions. (Photo: Representational/File)
 Officials said that 18 people were killed and at least 100 others injured in the explosions. (Photo: Representational/File)

Peshawar: At least 18 people were killed and more than 100 others injured on Friday in powerful twin blasts at a crowded market in Parachinar area of Pakistan's Kurram tribal district, bordering Afghanistan.

The first explosion occurred in Akbar Khan Market in Parachinar headquarters of Kurram Agency when people were busy shopping for Iftar and Eid, officials said.

The second blast took place as rescuers and bystanders rushed to aid those who had been hurt in the first explosion.

Officials said that 18 people were killed and at least 100 others injured in the explosions.

The emergency and rescue services shifted injured to Agency Headquarters hospital Parachinar.

The security forces cordon off the entire area and started search operation.
Pakistan Army contingents and FC personnel reached the site of the attack to aid in rescue efforts.

Earlier on Friday, a powerful car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in southwestern Pakistan killed 11 people and wounded 20, officials said.

The explosion near the police chief's office in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, was powerful enough that it was heard across the city, shattering windows of nearby buildings, said police spokesman Shahzada Farhat.

Tags: pakistan market blast, eid, pakistan tribal belt, pakistan twin blasts
Location: Pakistan, Nothwest Border Prov, Peshawar

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karisma Kapoor stuns in a black bikini at the French Riviera

Karisma Kapoor looks like a stunning beauty in this picture. (Pic: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)
 

Worker tragically dies on the sets of Rajinikanth's Kaala Karikaalan

A still from the film.
 

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya appears in Chennai court for divorce proceedings

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.
 

Confirmed! Shruti Haasan woe over; makers have zeroed in on a new actress

Poster of the film.
 

Video: Australian MP breaks barriers by breastfeeding baby in parliament

The move was welcomed by women across the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Asked about her favourite male cricketer, Mithali Raj gives fitting reply

Mithali Raj, seen with coach Tushar Arothepointed out that the Indian women do not receive the same amount of publicity as compared to their male counterparts in a cricket-crazy nation like India.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China asks India, US not to disturb peace in SCS and to play 'constructive role'

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang (File Photo)

India no closer to getting NSG membership as China refuses to change stand

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Car bomb in southwest Pakistan kills at least 11, wounds 20

TV footage showed several badly damaged cars and a road littered with broken glass. (Photo: AFP)

UN has a 'responsibility' to resolve Kashmir issue: Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: AP)

Kulbhushan Jadhav seeks mercy from Pak army, confesses to espionage

The ICTJ has since ordered Pakistan to stay the execution until the UN court passes final judgement in the case. (Photo: Videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham