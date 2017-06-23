11 killed, 24 injured in Pakistan's Parachinar twin blast

Peshawar: At least 11 people were killed and 24 wounded when twin blasts tore through a market crowded with shoppers preparing for the Eid holidays in a mainly Shi'ite area of Pakistan's tribal belt.

The first blast came during rush hour in the market in Parachinar, capital of Kurram tribal district, local official Nasrullah Khan said.

"When people rushed to the site... to rescue the wounded, a second blast took place," he said. A second official confirmed the explosions and toll.