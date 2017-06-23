 LIVE !  :  Team India will be missing the services of two key players, in the form of opening batsman Rohit Sharma and opening bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: AP) Live| WI vs Ind: Alzarri Joseph strikes first, Ajinkya Rahane departs
 
World, Neighbours

11 killed, 24 injured in Pakistan's Parachinar twin blast

AFP
Published Jun 23, 2017, 7:28 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 7:28 pm IST
The first blast came during rush hour in the market in Parachinar, capital of Kurram tribal district, local official said.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Peshawar: At least 11 people were killed and 24 wounded when twin blasts tore through a market crowded with shoppers preparing for the Eid holidays in a mainly Shi'ite area of Pakistan's tribal belt.

The first blast came during rush hour in the market in Parachinar, capital of Kurram tribal district, local official Nasrullah Khan said.

"When people rushed to the site... to rescue the wounded, a second blast took place," he said. A second official confirmed the explosions and toll.

Tags: twin blast, pakistan twin blast, terror attack
Location: Pakistan, Nothwest Border Prov, Peshawar

 




