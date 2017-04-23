World, Neighbours

After pursuing Panamagate case, PPP’s Imran Khan to ‘go after’ Asif Ali Zardari

Khan alleged that Nawaz Sharif and Zardari were taking turns and secretly agreed as to how they would rob the country of its resources.
While addressing his supporters in Sindh's Badin district, Khan regretted that he could not visit the province earlier as he was focusing on pursuing alleged rigging in the 2013 general elections. (Photo: AFP)
Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said he would go after Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as his struggle to pursue the alleged corruption charges against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had reached a conclusion.

While addressing his supporters in Sindh's Badin district, Imran regretted that he could not visit the province earlier as he was focusing on pursuing alleged rigging in the 2013 general elections, The Dawn reports.

"I spent a year on this issue," the PTI chief said, adding the Panamagate case verdict "has revealed the true face of Nawaz Sharif".

"Now the prime minister is stuck with the joint investigation committee. Asif Zardari, I am coming after you," the PTI chairman said.

"Nawaz Sharif built his empire in Punjab while Zardari built his in Sindh. There, Nawaz rigged the election, here Zardari rigged the polls," he alleged, claiming the two leaders were taking turns and have secretly agreed as to how they would rob the country of its resources.

Earlier, in a 3-2 judgement on the Panamagate case, Pakistan's apex court ordered the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to continue probing the allegations of financial irregularities and money laundering, while noting that at present, there is "insufficient evidence to remove Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif."

The JIT has been given two months to complete the probe into the matter and his sons Hussain and Hasan, all of whom have also been directed to appear before the JIT. The investigators will also have to present bi-weekly reports to a special bench of the Supreme Court.

