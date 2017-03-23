J&K issue must be resolved according to aspirations of Kashmiris: Pak envoy

Islamabad: Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit on Thursday said that the ‘issue of Jammu and Kashmir’ must be resolved according to the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Speaking at an event on ‘Pakistan Day’ in Islamabad, Basit added, “Struggle for freedom of Kashmiri people will one day succeed by the grace of God.”

However, he clarified that Pakistan wanted to have a ‘good relationship’ with India and resolve all issues.

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain said in his address that Islamabad is ready for dialogue with India over the Kashmir issue.

"We are ready for dialogue with India and want to resolve the issue of incomplete agenda of the division of the subcontinent, in accordance with the UN resolutions on Kashmir," the Dawn quoted the President as saying at the celebration ceremony marked by military parade in the capital.

During the address, Hussain added that Pakistan's traditional atomic power is to ensure regional peace and stability. He also hailed the role of Pakistani security forces in combating terrorism and said after operation Zarb-i-Azb, Raddul Fassad will continue till the elimination of the remaining terrorists.

The day marks the historic event of 1940, when the Lahore Resolution was passed demanding a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Zakaullah and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also witnessed the parade.