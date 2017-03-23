World, Neighbours

J&K issue must be resolved according to aspirations of Kashmiris: Pak envoy

Published Mar 23, 2017, 10:53 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 10:54 am IST
Abdul Basit also said that 'by the grace of God', 'freedom struggle of Kashmiris would succeed one day'.
Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit (Photo: PTI)
Islamabad: Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit on Thursday said that the ‘issue of Jammu and Kashmir’ must be resolved according to the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Speaking at an event on ‘Pakistan Day’ in Islamabad, Basit added, “Struggle for freedom of Kashmiri people will one day succeed by the grace of God.”

However, he clarified that Pakistan wanted to have a ‘good relationship’ with India and resolve all issues.

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain said in his address that Islamabad is ready for dialogue with India over the Kashmir issue.

"We are ready for dialogue with India and want to resolve the issue of incomplete agenda of the division of the subcontinent, in accordance with the UN resolutions on Kashmir," the Dawn quoted the President as saying at the celebration ceremony marked by military parade in the capital.

During the address, Hussain added that Pakistan's traditional atomic power is to ensure regional peace and stability. He also hailed the role of Pakistani security forces in combating terrorism and said after operation Zarb-i-Azb, Raddul Fassad will continue till the elimination of the remaining terrorists.

The day marks the historic event of 1940, when the Lahore Resolution was passed demanding a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Zakaullah and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also witnessed the parade.

UNHRC. (Photo: File)

Pakistan continues to illegally occupy part of our country: India at UNHRC

India also expressed surprise over the silence of the UNHRC chief in a debate regarding Pakistan's role in terrorism.
09 Mar 2017 8:34 PM
Urging Pakistan to stop inciting and supporting violence and terrorism in any part of India, New Delhi said Islamabad must rein in its compulsive hostility towards the country. (Photo: File)

Pakistan ‘world’s terrorism factory’, oppresses all minorities: India at UN

India also said that PoK is administered by a 'deep state' and has become a hub for the global export of terror.
15 Mar 2017 8:23 PM

People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
Donald Trump and Ivanka were recently photographed holding two golden shovels and the internet had the best time they could by putting them in every situation they could think of. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment
The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Panama's diverse culture on display at the Portobelo Festival

Panama's diverse culture on display at the Portobelo Festival
Every country has its own rich cultural heritage which reflects in the kind of dress, food and traditions that their people have. These traditional outfits that people from different countries wear at weddings will make you want to get hitched quickly. (Photo: Facebook)

Take a look at traditional wedding outfits from around the world

Take a look at traditional wedding outfits from around the world
Watch: Sonakshi Sinha becomes Tedhi Savitri in Noor's remix of Gulaabi Aankhen

Screengrabs from the song.
 

Apple still hasn't given up on its 'Make-in-India' iPhone dream

(Representational image)
 

About 50 Indonesian farmers cement feet to protest factory

Farmers in the village of Kendeng have battled against plans for the factory for years. (Photo: AP)
 

WhatsApp 'text-only status' update shows up on iOS, Windows and Android

For Android the feature could be downloaded via Android v2.17.107, for iOS its version 2.17.10 and for Windows its 2.17.114.
 

Red iPhone 7 models: Price, release date, where to buy and more

Red variants of Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
 

Child born with three legs in rare occurrence in Telangana

The mother and the newborn have been shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad (Photo: YouTube)
Cleric alleges Pak PM Sharif blasphemed Islam in Holi speech

Nawaz Sharif had also warned against destruction of the places of worship of other religions, describing them as 'a crime in Islam'. (Photo: AFP)

Musharraf wanted 'secret deal' to form joint govt: Pak PM

Sharif said Gen Musharraf was willing to meet him and made several attempts to do so in the past. (Photo: AP)

'I want my family to eat': Children fuel Myanmar's economic boom

Legally children can start working at 14 in Myanmar, although they are meant to be restricted to four hours a day and are barred from hazardous industries. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan court considers banning Facebook over 'blasphemous content'

Pakistani students of Islamic seminaries take part in a rally in support of blasphemy laws, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

UNICEF condemns sale of breast milk from poor Cambodian mothers to US

Several mothers appealed to the government to let them sell their milk to the company, Khun Meada. (Photo: Representational/AP)
