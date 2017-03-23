Afghanistan cop kills 9 colleagues, sets their bodies on fire

The incident took place after the assailant policeman belonging to the Afghan Local Police (ALP) forces opened fire on his comrades, leaving nine of them dead, reports the Khaama Press. (Photo: ANI)

Kabul: A local police officer killed nine of his colleagues at a check post in northern Kunduz province late on Wednesday night.

The incident took place after the assailant policeman belonging to the Afghan Local Police (ALP) forces opened fire on his comrades, leaving nine of them dead, reports the Khaama Press.

After killing his colleagues, the attacker reportedly set their bodies on fire. He then gathered up weapons and equipment before fleeing to the Taliban, said a spokesman for police in the 808 Spinzar zone, Mahfuzullah Akbari.

Earlier this week, an Afghan soldier opened fire inside a base in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, wounding three US soldiers before being shot dead.