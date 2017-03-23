World, Neighbours

Afghanistan cop kills 9 colleagues, sets their bodies on fire

Published Mar 23, 2017
The cop gathered up weapons and equipment before fleeing to the Taliban, said a spokesman for police.
 Kabul: A local police officer killed nine of his colleagues at a check post in northern Kunduz province late on Wednesday night.

After killing his colleagues, the attacker reportedly set their bodies on fire. He then gathered up weapons and equipment before fleeing to the Taliban, said a spokesman for police in the 808 Spinzar zone, Mahfuzullah Akbari.

Earlier this week, an Afghan soldier opened fire inside a base in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, wounding three US soldiers before being shot dead.

