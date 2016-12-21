World, Neighbours

Pak collecting more evidence from alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan: Aziz

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2016, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 3:51 pm IST
Interrogation of Jadhav is underway and more evidences are being collected from him, said Aziz.
Sartaj Aziz, Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs. (Photo: AFP)
Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday said it is gathering "more evidence" from the alleged RAW spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and will share dossiers on India's "involvement in subversive activities" with the UN.

While briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs here, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz also regretted the "Indian aggression" on the Line of Control (LoC).

Interrogation of Jadhav is underway and more evidences are being collected from him, he said.

"Dossiers about Indian involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan will be presented before the UN and other important countries after completion of investigation from Kulbhushan Jadhav," Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying.

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary said there are several UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute and that the international community should exert pressure on India for the implementation of these resolutions.

He claimed 45 Pakistani civilians have been killed due to "unprovoked Indian firing" on the LoC and Islamabad has informed the UN in writing about these 'violations'.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, indian spy, sartaj aziz, un

