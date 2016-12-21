World, Neighbours

China sticks to its stand on Azhar despite NIA charge sheet

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2016, 7:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 7:14 pm IST
NIA filed a charge sheet against Azhar, his brother and two others for the attack that killed seven personnel and injured 37 others.
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. (Photo: File)
 Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. (Photo: File)

Beijing: India's move to charge sheet Masood Azhar in the Pathankot terror attack appears to have not made much impact on China as Beijing on Wednesday said any move by New Delhi to bring about a UN ban on the JeM chief must be in line with rules and procedures laid down by the Security Council.

"On the question of listing in the 1267 Committee, I have expressed the Chinese position many times," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in response to a question on NIA listing Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, as terrorist in the charge sheet on the attack on an air force base in Pathankot in January, 2016.

"Listing in the 1267 Committee must be in line with the relevant resolutions of the UNSC and the rules of procedure of the Committee," Hua said in a written reply in Beijing.

NIA on Monday filed a charge sheet against Azhar, his brother and two others for hatching the conspiracy of the attack that killed seven personnel and injured 37 others.

Hua's reply came as China's second technical hold in the UN blocking India's move to list Azhar as a terrorist under the 1267 committee rules of the UNSC is set to expire towards the end of December.

On March 31, China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, had blocked India's move to impose a ban on Azhar under the Sanctions Committee of the Council.

China was the only member in the 15-nation UN body to put a hold on India's application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi's bid to place Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban.

Officials here say that India may have to apply again to the 1267 committee with the charge sheet details to press for its case as its present application will lapse following Beijing's two technical holds.

The two countries have been holding talks on China's blocking Azhar's case as well as India's application to join the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

The talks appears to have not made much headway as China on December 12 said there is no change in both the cases.

"As for India's application for Nuclear Suppliers Group and listing issue pursuant to resolution of 1267 (to list Azhar as terrorist) China's position remains unchanged," another Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang had said.

His assertion that China's stand remained unchanged in both NSG and Azhar's cases was made while answering a question on Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar's remarks last week at India-China think tank forum in New Delhi that China should not give a political colour to New Delhi's efforts to access civilian nuclear technology, in reference to Beijing's opposition to its NSG bid.

Jaishankar had also expressed dismay over the two countries not being able to come together on the issue at critical international forums, a reference to China blocking the ban in the UN on Azhar.

Tags: nuclear suppliers group, masood azhar, pathankot terror attack
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Sports Gallery

In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Bengaluru engineer's family of 735 dogs is adorable

The engineer pays 93% of the daily Rs 50,000 spent on their well being (Photo: Facebook)
 

According to Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan is an ‘arrogant’ guy

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan
 

Syrian girl blogger, 7, meets Erdogan at Ankara palace

PM Erdogan poses for a photograph with Bana and her family. (Photo: Twitter | @RT_Erdogan)
 

Laila Main Laila: Sunny closes the year with this cracker of a song; exudes grace!

Stills from the song.
 

102-year-old Australian scientist wins battle to keep working

Dr David Goodall (Photo: Twitter | @charlottehamlyn)
 

This Indo-Pak couple's journey to their wedding shows love is the answer

They got married in a beautiful beach wedding (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak conducts live anti-ship missile test in Arabian Sea

A video grab of the test firing of the ‘Babur’ cruise missile, part of the Babur Weapon System version 2. (Photo: Pakistan Defence/Twitter)

Pak collecting more evidence from alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan: Aziz

Sartaj Aziz, Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs. (Photo: AFP)

Over 1,200 convicted for online pornographic content in China

More than 1,200 people have been convicted of deliberately spreading pornographic content online. (Representational Image)

No visa-free entry for Indian travellers in Hong Kong

(Representational image)

Raheel Sharif helped me leave Pakistan, says Pervez Musharraf

Former Pakistani dictator Pervez Musharraf (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham