 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith-led Australia will be looking to bounce back in the five match ODI series after suffering defeat in the first ODI. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's India win toss, elect to bat first
 
World, Neighbours

Facebook bans 'dangerous' Rohingya militant group as crisis deepens

AFP
Published Sep 21, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
A Facebook spokeswoman said it was not requested by govt to bar the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), which remains active on Twitter.
About 40 per cent of the total Rohingya population living in the Rakhine State of Myanmar have now fled to Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)
 About 40 per cent of the total Rohingya population living in the Rakhine State of Myanmar have now fled to Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

Rangoon: Facebook said it has banned a Rohingya militant group from its site, designating it a 'dangerous organisation' as information on the deepening crisis is muddied by claims, counter-claims and hate speech on social media.

The social network is a key tool in the information war taking place over violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state, which has driven more than 420,000 Rohingya Muslims from the country and sparked UN accusations of military-led "ethnic cleansing".

Rohingya activists have used the platform to post alleged scenes of brutality from the conflict zone, where humanitarian and media access is severely restricted, while the army and government deliver near-daily updates on the crisis.

A Facebook spokeswoman told AFP late Wednesday it was not requested by the government to bar the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), which remains active on Twitter.

The spokeswoman added that the move was in line with its policy of prohibiting violent groups from its site.

The latest violence in Rahkine erupted after a series of deadly ARSA attacks on military posts in August.

The army has been blamed for launching a crackdown in response that has forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims, along with ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and Hindus, into neighbouring Bangladesh.

The spokeswoman said Facebook was aware that Rohingya activists were using the site to draw attention to the violence, and that it intended to allow non-graphic content to remain online.

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has played down claims of atrocities and blamed "a huge iceberg of misinformation" for complicating the conflict.

She has faced mounting criticism from global leaders over what the United Nations has called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" against Rohingya Muslims.

Britain sent back five Myanmar army officers from a training session this week, "on account of the current situation in Rakhine", Myanmar's army said on Facebook late Wednesday.

The move comes amid a mounting diplomatic spat between the two countries, with Britain saying Wednesday it had suspended all educational training courses for the Myanmar military over concerns of rights abuses in Rakhine state.

Rohingyas are widely reviled in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where they are considered illegal 'Bengali' immigrants brought in from modern-day Bangladesh during British colonial rule.

There were an estimated 1.1 million Rohingyas in Rakhine state before the current crisis, though nearly half have fled into Bangladesh where they are cramped into ill-equipped camps.

Tags: aung san suu kyi, facebook, rakhine state, rohingya militant
Location: Myanmar, Rangoon [Yangon], Rangoon (Yangon)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
 

India vs Australia: Weather forecast indicates rain for Kolkata ODI at Eden Gardens

The city has been witnessing frequent showers and Kolkata Met director Ganesh Das has blamed it on circulation over South Bengal. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon working on smart glasses with Alexa onboard

Amazon is attempting to develop glasses that pair with Alexa and would allow users to access the voice-activated assistant outside the home, according to a newspaper report.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni picks up gun ahead of 2nd India-Australia ODI; here's what happened

In a video posted by Kolkata Police on their Facebook page, MS Dhoni is seen aiming with a pistol and firing a couple of rounds. (Photo: AP)
 

Waiting for the world’s end on September 23? Science thinks you shouldn’t

Even if NASA were to miss it in the giant sky, Nibiru would have been visible to the naked eye as it’s only a matter of few hours before the fabled doomsday is slated to happen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi explains why she didn't name 'Rohingyas' in state address

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a national address regarding the Rohingya crisis in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Pakistan Girl', a cartoon character, takes aim at corrupt cops, domestic abuse

Pakistan's newest female superhero vows to protect battered women, as her creator tries to inspire the next generation to fight injustice (Photo: Twitter)

Willing to verify refugees status to aid return: Suu Kyi on Rohingya crisis

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a national address regarding the Rohingya crisis in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (Photo: AP)

All eyes on Aung San Suu Kyi as Myanmar leader breaks silence on Rohingya crisis

Aung San Suu Kyi skipped the UN General Assembly in New York and will deliver televised address. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan: ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's wife wins his parliament seat

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his wife Kulsoom Nawaz (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham