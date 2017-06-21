World, Neighbours

Took ‘unremitting’ efforts in N Korea issue: China responds to Trump tweet

AFP
Published Jun 21, 2017, 2:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
President Trump tweeted that he appreciated China’s efforts to help with North Korea but that their attempts ‘did not work out’.
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: PTI)
 Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: China said on Wednesday it has made "unremitting" efforts to ease tensions with North Korea after US President Donald Trump tweeted that Beijing had not succeeded in helping.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China was not the "focus and the crux" of the issue on the Korean peninsula and it has stepped up efforts to promote peace talks.

"In order to resolve the Korean peninsula nuclear issue, China has been making unremitting efforts and we have been playing an important and constructive role," Geng said. "To sum up, our contributions are recognised by all and our efforts are indispensable."

Trump wrote on Twitter that while he appreciated the efforts of President Xi Jinping and China to help with North Korea, "it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!"

The tweet came a day after the death of Otto Warmbier -- a US student who returned in a coma from a prison in North Korea -- and on the eve of a US-China strategic security dialogue.

Since coming to office Trump has tried to get Beijing to put pressure on its ally Pyongyang to curb its nuclear and missile programmes.

It was unclear if the tweet was a signal that those efforts are perceived to have failed. That conclusion could be seen as a warning of unilateral US action to follow.

Geng said China has played a "positive constructive" role regarding North Korea because it is a responsible member of the international community, and "not because of any pressure from other countries".

Tags: donald trump, xi jinping, twitter, north korea, otto warmbier
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Related Stories

In April, Trump hosted Xi at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, glossing over his harsh campaign comments against Beijing and -- after apparently successful talks -- hailing the dawn of 'a very, very great relationship.' (Photo: AFP)

US, China officials to meet, seek tough stand on N Korea nuclear ambitions

US officials said the main item on the agenda would be persuading China to lean on North Korea regime to halt its nuclear plans.
21 Jun 2017 1:44 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Who will be India cricket coach after Anil Kumble? Here are a few names

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh are in contention become Team India head coach after Anil Kumble resigned from the position following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: DC / BCCI / AFP / Twitter)
 

Tibetan Border police and Indian Navy join in celebrating International Yoga Day

Yoga by Himveers of ITBP at 18000 ft in Ladakh, Himalayas (Photo: ITBP_official/Twitter)
 

Back in 2006, Kareena and Shahid went on a double date with Saif and his then gf Rosa

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan(L) and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput(R).
 

Confirmed! Bhansali delays Vinod Khanna’s son Sakshi’s debut project

Vinod and Sakshi Khanna.
 

Lenovo shows off a bendable laptop concept

Lenovo think that the display technology needs to be improved, along with ‘advanced materials’ to make bendable laptops that are as practical as the ones we use in the present.
 

WhatsApp extends support for a few phones till end of 2017

The messaging app is currently used by over 1.2 billion users globally and by over 200 million users in India alone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Alarming for India as China unveils Maritime Silk Road through Indian Ocean

China said CPEC is an important part of China's One-Belt and One-Road (OBOR) also known as new Silk Road project. (Photo: Representational Image)

15-yr-old killed in celebratory gunfire after Pakistan team's CT win

It was not an isolated incident as several people were reported to have been injured in celebratory aerial firing. (Photo: Twitter)

Christians allowed to file for divorce without adultery allegation: Lahore HC

Lahore High Court. (Photo: AFP)

China hints at blocking India’s move for UN ban on JeM leader again

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: PTI)

China freezes bank accounts of over 100 Myanmar traders

China Construction Bank (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham