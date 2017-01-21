World, Neighbours

Pakistan asks India to suspend work on hydro projects in J-K

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 11:15 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 12:22 pm IST
The matter was discussed during an inter-ministerial meeting presided over by finance minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday.
Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday asked India and the World Bank to inform it about all the dams and hydropower projects proposed to be built by India under the Indus Waters Treaty on the western rivers, and not just the two projects under dispute currently.

The matter was discussed during an inter-ministerial meeting presided over by finance minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

Ministers and other representatives of the ministries of water and power, foreign affairs and law and justice, the attorney general’s office and civil and military experts attended the meeting.

The meeting observed that the president of the World Bank had drawn up the lots for appointment of umpires for a court of arbitration before it had put on hold the process about two months ago.

“This meant that the World Bank was convinced and had accepted Pakistan’s position,” attorney general Ashtar Ausaf claimed.

Pakistan said its stance was that not only the two schemes under dispute at the moment -- the Kishanganga and Ratle projects -- but technical and other details of all the upcoming projects should be shared with the World Bank and Pakistan, along with their designs and locations, so that Islamabad could examine them in a manner that they did not create problems every now and then and the treaty could function smoothly, said Ausaf.

The meeting also asked a taskforce led by the attorney general to formulate a strategy for future handling of the disputed projects.

Ausaf said the chief executive officer of the bank, Kristalina I Georgieva, who is second only in hierarchy to its president, would arrive on January 26 for deliberations on the subject.

He said the senior official was inducted into the World Bank group on January 2 and her visit to Pakistan would be her first trip outside Washington, which meant that the bank was attaching great importance to Islamabad’s case.

At the same time, Ausaf said, it was decided that the bank must be reminded that it had a critical role to play and that it should honour its responsibilities under the treaty.

The finance ministry said that Pakistan viewed the treaty as a useful and time-tested mechanism for sharing water with India and that Islamabad had always abided by it.

It said it was in the interest of both countries that they continue to implement the terms of the treaty. In this spirit, Pakistan would continue to fulfil its obligations under the IWT. The contrasting stances of Pakistan and India were deliberated in detail at the meeting.

The treaty, signed in 1960, gives India control over the three eastern rivers of the Indus basin -- the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej -- while Pakistan has the three western rivers -- the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum.

The IWT also sets up a mechanism, the Permanent Indus Commission, which includes a commissioner from each country.

The current dispute revolves around the Kishenganga (330 megawatts) and Ratle (850 megawatts) hydroelectric plants. India is building the plants on the Kishanganga and Chenab rivers, which Pakistan claims violates the IWT.

Tags: indus waters treaty, hydropower projects, pakistan, india, indo-pak ties, world bank
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Entertainment Gallery

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who is set to make his debut soon, was seen at a fitness event of a channel where his father, Sohail Khan and Sooraj Pancholi were also seen. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahan makes public apperance as Suniel, Sooraj, Sohail promote fitness
Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal were seen at the inaugural ceremony of the Super Fight League competition on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Arjun, Randeep cheer for their favourite teams in Super Fight League
Celebrities associated with the film 'Raees' attended its first screening on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh and team host first screening of Raees
The People's Choice Awards had the best of Hollywood step out in the most elegant and most outrageous of outfits. While some got it right, some went horribly wrong. Let's have a look at the top 5 Best and Worst dressed celebrities from the do. (Photo: AP)

People's Choice Awards: Here are the best and worst dressed celebs
Who doesn't like a little competition and who doesn't like to stay away from the race and witness the proceedings? Audiences are nothing but excited to watch their two superstars, SRK and Hrithik go up against each other next week.

Raees vs Kaabil: With few days to their clash, SRK and Hrithik speed up promotions
On Wednesday, a lot of action went down at the Mumbai airport and streets as our shutterbugs spotted many celebrities, flaunting different style. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

From airport to street look: This is how out stars carried themselves
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Former President Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni bursts out laughing after Jasprit Bumrah’s run out of Eoin Morgan

MS Dhoni has surely started to enjoy his game after Virat Kohli has taken over as India’s ODI and T20 skipper. (Photo: AFP)
 

President Donald Trump will lose his Samsung Galaxy smartphone

Donald Trump is definitely happy with his new position, but he will definitely be very unhappy with his new smartphone.
 

Ram Gopal Varma goes on rant against South stars for protesting Jallikattu ban

Ram Gopal Varma's views on various topics often land him in trouble.
 

Trump's inauguration speech similar to 'Batman' villain Bane?

A small part of the US President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural speech was sounded somewhat similar to the dialogues of
 

BCCI vs Lodha Panel: SC irked over use of unparliamentary word by lawyer

The entire courtroom was stunned when senior advocate Vikas Singh during the flow of his arguments used an unparliametary word while alleging conflict of interest on behalf of Justice Lodha Panel which was paid Rs three crore by BCCI for its services. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

15 killed in blast at vegetable market in northwest Pak

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

OIC proposes to send team to Kashmir, claims Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pak accuses India of perpetrating terror, terror financing

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pakistan opposition submits privilege motion against Sharif in parliament

Embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday faced an united Opposition in parliament as they moved a privilege motion against his

Top Pak MPs become millionaires overnight, probe ordered

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani and Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah claimed yesterday that fake bank accounts had been opened in their names and that transactions worth tens of millions of rupees had been made from those accounts. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham