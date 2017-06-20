World, Neighbours

22 killed in B’desh lightning after landslides claim hundreds of lives

AFP
Published Jun 20, 2017, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 1:07 pm IST
Hundreds of people die every year from lightning strikes in Bangladesh and experts say climate change has worsened the problem.
One independent monitor said 349 people were killed by lightning strikes in 2016. (Photo: File/ Representational)
 One independent monitor said 349 people were killed by lightning strikes in 2016. (Photo: File/ Representational)

Dhaka: Lightning strikes have killed at least 22 people in Bangladesh in the last 48 hours, authorities said Tuesday, a week after monsoon rains triggered a series of deadly landslides in the country.

The deaths came as storms swept the country on Sunday and Monday, the head of the disaster management department Reaz Ahmed said.

Among the dead were a couple and their young daughter who were working on a peanut farm when they were struck by lightning.

Hundreds of people die every year from lightning strikes in Bangladesh and experts say climate change has exacerbated the problem.

They also blame deforestation and the loss of taller trees like palms that used to act as lightning conductors.

Last year authorities declared a natural disaster when the official toll topped 200 deaths, with 82 people dying on a single day in May.

Experts say the true figure is likely much higher as many deaths go unreported. One independent monitor said 349 people were killed by lightning strikes in 2016.

Disaster officials spent several months last year looking at ways to reduce the toll and later came up with a programme to plant a million palm trees.

The meteorological department has also trained 20,000 school students on measures to avoid being struck by lightning.

Last week, more than 160 people were killed and hundreds of homes were destroyed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the country's southeast.

Tags: lightning, climate change, monsoon
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka

Related Stories

Bangladeshi fire fighters and residents search for bodies after a landslide in Bandarban Bangladeshi fire fighters and residents search for bodies after a landslide in Bandarban (Photo: AFP)

B'desh landslides toll reaches 152; rescuers battle to reach victims

Villagers in some of the worst-hit areas used shovels to try to dig bodies out of the mud that engulfed their settlements as they slept.
14 Jun 2017 7:29 PM
Bangladeshi fire fighters and residents search for bodies after a landslide in Bandarban Bangladeshi fire fighters and residents search for bodies after a landslide in Bandarban (Photo: ANI)

Bangladesh floods: Many returns to shattered home, toll rises to 156

Several people were killed in the hilly areas of Chittagong, Rangamati and Bandarban in Bangladesh following incessant downpour.
17 Jun 2017 4:58 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love fails Kannada actor and reality TV star Huccha Venkat, attempts suicide

Huccha Venkat
 

Pakistan TV anchor berates India after ICC Champions Trophy win vs Kohli’s men; video

Pakistani TV anchor Aamir Liaquat went berserk and targeted former and current Indian cricketers, Rishi Kapoor, PM Narendra Modi and also took the “baap-beta” analogy head on following Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph. (Photo: Screengrab / AP / AFP)
 

Watch: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi’s badassery in Baadshaho is intriguing to a T!

Screen grabs from the teaser of the film.
 

Did Virat Kohli speak to CAC about Anil Kumble before ICC Champions Trophy final?

The media has been abuzz with reports of differences between India coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy to be scrapped for more T20 World Cups?

India are due to stage the next Champions Trophy in 2021 but Richardson warned Monday it was by no means certain the event would go ahead. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: SRK is just too good swearing in Punjabi in Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 3

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Christians can now file for divorce without adultery allegation, says Lahore HC

Lahore High Court. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan court defers Hafiz Saeed’s detention verdict to july 3

Hafiz Saeed

Pak: Lahore HC fixed hearing of Hafiz Saeed's petition for July 3

JuD leader Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: File)

7 wounded by bullets during Champions Trophy celebration in Pak

(Photo: Twitter)

Post India’s defeat in Champions Trophy, Bangladeshi fan commits suicide

(Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham