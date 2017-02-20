World, Neighbours

Pakistan army rejects report on Bajwa's 'read book on India' advice

PTI
Published Feb 20, 2017, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 4:19 pm IST
The report said that Bajwa addressed senior army officers and recommended reading 'Army and Nation’ by Steven Wilkinson.
Pakistan Army Major General Asif Ghafoor. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan Army Major General Asif Ghafoor. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: After days of silence, Pakistan army on Monday dismissed a media report as ‘disinformation’ that said army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa urged officers to read a book about how India succeeded in keeping the military out of politics.

The Nation newspaper reported on February 12 that Bajwa addressed a gathering of senior army officers of Rawalpindi Garrison in the General Headquarters in December and recommended 'Army and Nation: The Military and Indian Democracy Since Independence' written by Steven Wilkinson.

The book provides details of changes made in the structure and recruitment pattern of the Indian Army to suit the fledgling democracy in the new country.

Army Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor issued a brief statement to reject the contents of the report. "News/comments quoting COAS' address to officers at Rawalpindi regarding book 'Army and Nation' is a disinformation," he said in the statement posted on Facebook.

It had been reported that Bajwa in the address dwelt on the thorny issue of civil-military equation in the country where the army has ruled for almost half of the history since independence in 1947.

The report said the new army chief in a poised manner communicated it to his officers in unequivocal terms that there should be cooperation and not competition between army and civilian leadership of the country.

"The army has no business trying to run the government. The army must remain within its constitutionally defined role," Bajwa was quoted as saying.

He also urged officers to read Wilkinson's book, according to the report.

Tags: media report, dismissal, army
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Nation Gallery

Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese factory replaces 90 per cent of its employees with robots

(Representational image)
 

India's record satellite launch ramps up space race: Chinese media

SRO PSLV-C37 launched at 9.30 am on Wednesday from Sriharikota.
 

Kangana Ranaut was stark naked while filming steamy scenes in Rangoon

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Here's the musical note that can make women orgasm on sound alone

One said the note had his girlfriend scream in pleasure (Photo: Instagram)
 

It's official! Saif is the antagonist of Vishal's Rangoon, confirms Kareena

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles.
 

The science behind most mothers holding their babies to the left side

It is meant to keep babies safe and establish an emotional bond (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Marriage, sex, and LGBT: Pakistan's third sex seeks a reformation

Many of Pakistan's transgender people earn their living by being called upon for rituals such as blessing newborns or to bring life to weddings and parties as dancers.(Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Sufi shrine victims' body parts dumped in garbage, govt vows action

Protested erupted after private news channels showed officials retrieving some body parts of the victims from garbage and taking them for proper burial. (Photo: AP)

India commits USD 340 million soft loans to Nepal

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pakistan: 7 killed, 7 more injured in avalanche

Representational Image (Photo: File)

130 terrorists killed, 350 arrested in Pak's anti-terror drive

Security forces in Peshawar, Pakistan (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham