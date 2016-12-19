World, Neighbours

Pak Senate adopts resolution seeking Rs 5,000 notes withdrawal

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2016, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 8:25 pm IST
The move appears to be inspired by India's recent demonetisation drive, in which notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were pulled from circulation.
The note of Rs 5,000. (Photo: Twitter | @TheBuGz)
 The note of Rs 5,000. (Photo: Twitter | @TheBuGz)

Islamabad: Pakistan's Senate on Monday passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of high denomination Rs 5,000 currency notes "in a phased manner" to curb the flow of black money, weeks after India demonetised its high value currencies.

Senator Usman Saif Ullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League tabled the resolution that was endorsed by the majority of lawmakers in the Upper House.

The resolution said that the withdrawal of Rs 5,000 notes will encourage the use of bank accounts and reduce the size of the undocumented economy, Dawn reported. It said the withdrawal of the currency notes should take place within 3 to 5 years in order to purge markets of the notes.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid, however, said that the withdrawal of the notes will create crises in the market and the people will resort to foreign currencies in absence of Rs 5,000 notes.

He said that currently 3.4 trillion notes are in circulation in country of which 1.02 trillion notes are of Rs 5,000 denominations.

The move appears to be inspired by India's recent demonetisation drive, in which notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were pulled from circulation.

Tags: demonetisation, zahid hamid, pakistan muslim league
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Entertainment Gallery

Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nitesh Tiwari were seen promoting 'Dangal' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Dangal team gear up for release with promotions
While much is known about Aamir Khan's acting abilities, he has also lent his voice to numerous songs, with some of them popular even today. (Photo: Video grab from Youtube)

7 times Aamir lent his voice to a song and did a fine job
Aditya Roy Kapur spent time with children affected with cancer at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aditya spends time with kids at cancer hospital
Bollywood stars and celebrities take their Airport looks as seriously as they do their careers. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Kangana, Urvashi, Yuvi-Hazel live life Bollywood size
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations and events on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Alia, Malaika, other stars grab eyeballs
Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha launched Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's new book in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Sonakshi launch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's book
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nepal: Menstruating teen girl dies due to banned Hindu practice

Chhaupadi house, a shed where girls are banished to when they menstruate. (Photo: AFP)

Chinese delegation meets Nepal President, discusses bilateral ties

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari. (Photo: Twitter | @sheImpactNg)

Pakistan's national carrier mocked for goat sacrifice to ward off bad luck

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) turboprop plane built by European manufacturer ATR plummeted into a mountain in a northern region on December 7, bursting into flames and killing all 47 people on board. (Photo: Representational Image)

Trump’s tweets on China 'more dangerous than funny': media

President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

2016 among worst years for Indo-Pak ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham