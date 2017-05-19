World, Neighbours

After ICJ verdict on Jadhav, Pak to form new team of lawyers to fight case

ANI
Published May 19, 2017, 3:07 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 3:07 pm IST
ICJ on Thursday stayed the death sentence awarded to former Indian Naval officer and alleged Indian spy Kulbhshan Jadhav.
Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a RAW agent. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a RAW agent. (Photo: Screengrab)

Islamabad: Adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said that Islamabad will form a new team of lawyers to present Pakistan's stance vigorously in the Kulbushan Jadhav case that is before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Radio Pakistan quoted Aziz as saying that Pakistan's counsel had courageously presented Pakistan's stance in ICJ on Jadhav.

The Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Thursday that the ICJ has no jurisdiction over the county's national security matters, which in this instance was the execution of Jadhav.

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the decision to challenge the ICJ's jurisdiction was taken after consultation with all government institutions and agencies.

Zakaria said Pakistan's reply to the court was submitted in line with Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.

He pointed out that there exists a bilateral pact on consular access between Pakistan and India since 2008 and added that article 6 of the pact solely relates to consular access being determined on the merit of the case.

Zakaria said, "After India stood exposed on state-sponsored terrorism and financing terrorism, it tried to divert attention by presenting the Kulbushan Jadhav case with a humanitarian angle."

The ICJ, the primary judicial organ of the United Nations, stayed the death sentence awarded to former Indian Naval officer and alleged Indian spy Jadhav by the Pakistan military court, citing that both - India and Pakistan - were bound by the Vienna Convention and that the rights invoked by New Delhi under the Vienna Convention were plausible.

Tags: sartaj aziz, kulbhushan jadhav, international court of justice (icj), jadhav verdict
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Related Stories

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)

Jadhav verdict: After ICJ's snub, Pak politicians blame govt for failure

Opposition parties in Pakistan blamed PM Sharif for securing 'relief' to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.
19 May 2017 9:31 AM
Dr Deepak Mittal, joint secretary in the ministry of external affairs (right) waits for judges to read the World Court’s verdict in The Hague, Netherlands on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ order binding on Pakistan, says India

Pakistan’s foreign office says world court has no jurisdiction, its Punjab province minister says will accept verdict.
19 May 2017 2:23 AM
Judges enter to read the world court’s verdict in Jadhav’s case, in The Hague, Netherlands on Thursday.

Big snub to Pakistan as ICJ stays Kulbhushan Jadhav's hanging

Pakistan risks international condemnation if it violates the International Court of Justice order now and hangs Jadhav.
19 May 2017 2:23 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and is all set to sizzle this year too. Here we take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya's attires through her 15-year-long journey
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
Lead actor Irrfan Khan was missing as Bollywood celebrities caught a screening of his film 'Hindi Medium' in Mumbai late Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town celebrities catch a screening of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thailand has an obese monkey called 'Uncle Fat' and he is now on a strict diet

The male long-tailed macaqueis now eating lean protein, fruits and vegetables at a rehabilitation center in Thailand. (Photo: AP)
 

At 105, woman receives honorary high school diploma

Theresia Brandl donned a cap and gown Wednesday at her Oakdale nursing home to celebrate. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Sachin Tendulkar receives blessings from Narendra Modi for ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams’

“Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!' Could not have agreed more,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar following his meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli-led Team India retain top spot in latest ICC Test rankings

Top-ranked Indian side lead South Africa by six points following the annual update in ICC Test rankings. (Photo: AP)
 

Dhinchak Pooja is back with a ‘Selfie’ song and the Internet can’t get over it

The song was first posted on May 14 and has been trending since then with over one million views and current 28 on Youtube. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Harvard student composes, submits rap album as senior thesis

Shaw was at home for winter break in 2015, struggling to find a topic for a written thesis, when he told his mother, Michelle Shaw, about the creative thesis option. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan seek lawmakers support to shut down PIA by declaring it 'bankrupt'

The committee had met on Thursday to discuss the status of its recommendations to overhaul PIA. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being gay

Last year, suspected Islamist militants killed a leading LGBT activist and his friend in Dhaka. (Photo: Representational Image/ AFP)

India uses nuclear material obtained under NSG to make weapons: Pak

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: AP)

Hate mainstreamed; extremism new normal in India, says Pak army chief

Pakistan's new army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: AP)

Jadhav verdict: After ICJ's snub, Pak politicians blame govt for failure

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham