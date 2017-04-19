China: Video shows grandmom, aunt kick, stuff girl in sack to teach her lesson

 LIVE !  :  David Warner and Zaheer Khan will be looking to get their winning habits back at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) Live | SRH vs DD: SRH back in the game, as 2 wickets fall in Yuvraj's over
 
DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 19, 2017, 9:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 9:36 pm IST
As the child’s parents work in another city, the two women look after the girl.
They put her inside the sack that is used to carry snakes. (Photo: Screengrab)
Beijing: In a shocking video, a little girl in China is seen being stuffed in a sack allegedly by her grandmother and aunt, who had also physically abused her to teach her a lesson.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the video shows the child’s grandmother kicking the sack, whereas her aunt whips her with stick. While the young child cries incessantly and struggles to get out of the sack.

Claiming that they wanted to teach the young child a lesson, the grandmother said they were punishing the child for her 'undesirable habits'. They put her inside the sack that is used to carry snakes.

However, the woman didn't give details of what the girl had done wrong.

The video showed the aunt poke the girl while she was stuffed in the sack. She also threatened to break her legs if she did not behave.

The Lianjiang police had tracked down the two women after the video emerged online. They are investigating the case.

Tags: physically abuse, snakes sack, chinese girl
Location: China, Peking, Peking

