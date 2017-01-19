 LIVE !  :  MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh slammed centuries in Cuttack. (Photo: PTI) Live: Joe Root, Jason Roy lead England's fightback in Cuttack
 
World, Neighbours

Top Pak MPs become millionaires overnight, probe ordered

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
It still remains a mystery as to who was behind these fake transactions or what was the motive behind depositing huge sums in bank accounts.
National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani and Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah claimed yesterday that fake bank accounts had been opened in their names and that transactions worth tens of millions of rupees had been made from those accounts. (Representational Image)
 National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani and Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah claimed yesterday that fake bank accounts had been opened in their names and that transactions worth tens of millions of rupees had been made from those accounts. (Representational Image)

Islamabad: Pakistan's top politicians, including the Speaker and Leader of the Opposition have said that someone has deposited Rs 100 million each into fake accounts opened in their names, prompting a high-level probe.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani and Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah claimed yesterday that fake bank accounts had been opened in their names and that transactions worth tens of millions of rupees had been made from those accounts.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Aitzaz Ahsan, Kashmir Committee Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others also claimed that fake accounts were being operated in their names, the Dawn reported today.

According to a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, Speaker Sadiq has ordered the State Bank governor and the Federal Investigation Agency director general to investigate the matter after he received a fake bank receipt

The Speaker informed the apex bank governor that these transactions were fake. The statement also claimed that the speaker did not possess any bank account in the city or the bank mentioned on the transactions receipt.

"The State Bank has been informed about the issue and the speaker has clarified [that he has] nothing to do with those accounts," the statement said.

Chairman Raza Rabbani informed the Senate during proceedings that he had received a receipt from the SME Bank in the mail at his Karachi residence, according to which an amount of Rs100 million had been deposited into this account.

He said he had written to the president of the bank, pointing out that he had never operated an account there and hence the question of a transaction did not arise.

The leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shah claimed that he had received a term deposit report at his National Assembly address, indicating that the SME Bank in Karachi had transacted Rs100 million from his account.

"The opposition leader does not have an account in that bank, then how was that report made? When contacted, the bank declared the TDR 'fake' and said that they had...received similar complaints from other personalities as well," the statement said.

It still remains a mystery as to who was behind these fake transactions or what was the motive behind depositing huge sums in bank accounts opened in the names of prominent lawmakers, the report said.

Abid Qamar, a spokesperson for the State Bank of Pakistan, said that they had received information from parliament regarding the fake bank accounts, adding that the central bank would investigate the matter to ascertain how the accounts were opened.

Tags: pakistan, member of parliament, millionaire
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harshvardhan Kapoor claims Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut in 2008

Diljit won the award for his performance in 'Udta Punjab,' while Harsh debuted in 'Mirzya'.
 

Twitter user claims new Rs 500 notes fade away in washing machine

It isn't clear how authentic these claims are (Photo: Twitter)
 

Only two buses for every 1000 people in India: report

Representational Image
 

LCA Tejas to make its debut at Republic Day parade

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas (Photo: PTI)
 

Yuvraj Singh - the eternal comeback man of Indian cricket

Yuvraj Singh slammed 150 off 127 balls as he and MS Dhoni dominated England bowling attack. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'Halwa' ceremony marks the printing of 2017 Budget documents

Officials and support staff, who are directly associated with the Budget making, are required to stay in the ministry and remain cut off from their families till the presentation of the Budget by the minister in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

'Ethnic cleansing' of Kashmiri Muslims being carried out: Pakistan

Robot reporter makes its debut

Pepper, the ‘emotional’ robot, is designed to identify and react to human emotions. In 2016, it became the world’s first humanoid to enroll into a high school. Pepper is intended to be used for customer service in banks and stores.

China delivers 1st batch of newly-printed Nepalese currency

Li Zheng, general manager of Nanchang Banknote Printing Company, a branch of CBPM, said the whole printing process was localised, including materials and technology.

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi's chief Asif Chotu killed along with 3 associates in Pak

The killing of Asif Chotu alias Rizwan alias Nasir came 18 months after police executed his predecessor and the then LeJ Ameer Malik Ishaq in an encounter in July 2015. (Photo: AP)

China calls on US to bar Taiwan from Trump inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham