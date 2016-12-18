World, Neighbours

Nepal: New software to facilitate exchange of banned Indian notes

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 18, 2016, 6:32 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 6:34 pm IST
The software will bar any user coming to exchange money for the second time and has exceeded the limit.
Very small amount of the 100 rupee notes are now permitted to people who want to visit India.(Photo: PTI)
 Very small amount of the 100 rupee notes are now permitted to people who want to visit India.(Photo: PTI)

Kathmandu: The Central bank of Nepal has developed a software to facilitate exchange of banned Indian Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in the country.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the demonetisation of Indian notes has affected the banking system of Nepal. Very small amount of the 100 rupee notes are now permitted to people who want to visit India.

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has been witnessing long queues since the demonetisation of notes in India.

However, officials from the RBI said that only a maximum of 25,000 Indian rupees can be exchanged by each Nepali citizen.

“A Nepali citizen can exchange only 25,000 Indian rupees and this is the limitation. If anyone is found having exchanged more than one time, the amount will be seized,” said NRB Deputy Governor, Chintamani Siwakoti.

In accord to the new template, a Nepali citizen wanting to exchange money has to fill up a form, submit a copy of Nepali citizen and other personal details, which will be uploaded in the software. The software will bar any user coming to exchange money for the second time and has exceeded the limit.

“We have developed separate software to facilitate the exchange of banned Indian bills and template of exchange modality has been sent for approval from Reserve Bank of India,” Siwakoti said.   

Nepal is now waiting for India’s nod to use this software. As soon as they get the permission, NRB will distribute the software across its branches in Nepal.

Siwakoti, citing the RBI officials said that they are not going to receive India notes till April of next year.

Thousands of Nepali citizens who come to India for education, pilgrimage, trading or for treatment, are facing the cash crunch.

“But we have enough reserve of Indian 100 rupee bills, so there is not much worry,” Siwakoti said.

However, many of them are holding huge amount of banned Indian currency, including those who are daily wage labourers in India.

Tags: demonetisation, nepal, nrb, software
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry says his charity work is to make mother Diana proud

ritain's Prince Harry has said that all his charity work is aimed at making his late mother, Princess Diana, proud. (Photo: AP)
 

Upscale restaurants and bars in Indian metros turning away gay couples

LGBT rights activists said women's safety shouldn't be used to discriminate against gay couples (Photo: AFP)
 

Priyanka Chopra puts work on hold, flies to Mumbai for Christmas

Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram account.
 

Bangladesh opens oldest jail for visitors to bring spotlight on history

The prison has borne witness to much of the country's brutal history (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Meet Afghanistan's first female rapper as she shuts down patriarchy

She is part of 143Band with her husband Diverse (Photo: Facebook)
 

For her parents, Kangana Ranaut was an 'unwanted' child

Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nepal to table bill to meet Madhesis' demands in parliament tomorrow

Prachanda, also the CPN Maoist Centre Chairman, said that if Nepal's main opposition party CPN-UML ended the obstruction in Parliament, the present deadlock would end. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan third most prolific executioner: rights group

According to Amnesty International, at least 1,634 people were executed in 25 countries in 2015. (Representational Image)

Paks Interior Minister offers to quit after report on failure to combat terror

Pakistan interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan (Photo: PTI/File)

Pakistan MPAs face threats for backing bill on forced conversions into Islam

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

China says it seized US Navy drone to ensure safety of ships

China said Saturday its military seized a US Navy unmanned underwater glider in the South China Sea but it would give the drone back. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham