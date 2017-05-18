Will present solid evidence against Jadhav at ICJ, says Pakistan

Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Responding to International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty case, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said Islamabad will present solid evidence against the former Indian naval officer in the World Court.

In a big diplomatic win for India, ICJ on Thursday stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav till it takes a final decision on the matter. Jadhav, who was arrested on March 3 last year, was sentenced to death penalty last month by a Pakistan military court on espionage charges and involvement in subversive activities.

"India has been trying to hide its real face" by taking the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav to ICJ, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said.

Zakaria also added that Pakistan will present solid evidence against Jadhav at ICJ.

India had dragged Pakistan to the ICJ on May 8 for refusing consular access to Jadhav and for violating the Vienna Convention on consular relations.

The ICJ asserted its jurisdiction over the case of Jadhav. The circumstances of Jadhav's arrest remain disputed, Judge Abraham said while reading out the world court’s verdict.

It also said that the 150-day period for clemency given by Pakistan, which ends in August, suggests that the execution can happen immediately thereafter.