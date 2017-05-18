World, Neighbours

Will present solid evidence against Jadhav at ICJ, says Pakistan

'India has been trying to hide its real face' by taking the Jadhav's case to ICJ, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said.
Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)
 Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Responding to International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty case, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said Islamabad will present solid evidence against the former Indian naval officer in the World Court.

In a big diplomatic win for India, ICJ on Thursday stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav till it takes a final decision on the matter. Jadhav, who was arrested on March 3 last year, was sentenced to death penalty last month by a Pakistan military court on espionage charges and involvement in subversive activities.

"India has been trying to hide its real face" by taking the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav to ICJ, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said.

Zakaria also added that Pakistan will present solid evidence against Jadhav at ICJ.

India had dragged Pakistan to the ICJ on May 8 for refusing consular access to Jadhav and for violating the Vienna Convention on consular relations.

The ICJ asserted its jurisdiction over the case of Jadhav. The circumstances of Jadhav's arrest remain disputed, Judge Abraham said while reading out the world court’s verdict.

It also said that the 150-day period for clemency given by Pakistan, which ends in August, suggests that the execution can happen immediately thereafter.

Related Stories

Pakistan delegation at the ICJ sought permission to play the purported video showing the Indian national admitting that Jadhav was a 'spy'. (Photo: AP)

ICJ denies Pak request to play Jadhav's 'confessional' video

The ICJ denying permission to Pakistan to play the video during the public hearing was a setback for Islamabad.
16 May 2017 9:19 AM
In this March 29, 2016 photo, journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

Jadhav not eligible for consular access, India's silence deafening: Pak at ICJ

Representative for Pakistan QC Qureshi claimed that India has not provided any evidence that Jadhav was not a terrorist.
15 May 2017 6:48 PM

