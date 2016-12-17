Rajnath's remarks on Pak a declaration of war: Hafiz Saeed

Lahore: Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed on Friday said he considers Home Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that Pakistan would be splintered into 10 if it failed to quell terrorism as a "declaration of war".

“We consider Rajnath's statement as declaration of war and accept the challenge. We don't accept ceasefire line as Line of Control (LoC)," he said while addressing a rally in Nasser Bagh Lahore.

He warned the government not to give clean chit to alleged Indian spy Kalbhushan. "We warn the government not give clean chit to Kalbhushan. Rather it must expose India's evil designs in Pakistan," he said.

Saeed said that Rajnath talked about breaking Pakistan but Sartaj Aziz remained silent. "I want to tell India that it is not the Pakistan of 1971. Today Pakistan is a nuclear weapon state and the biggest power of Muslim world."

Addressing a Martyrs' Day function in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh had on Sunday said, "Pakistan came into existence after India got divided on religious lines but it could not keep itself united. In 1971, it got split into two and, if it does not mend its ways, it will get splintered into 10 pieces and India will have no role in it."