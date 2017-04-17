World, Neighbours

Nepal govt marks 2 public holidays for President Bhandari’s India visit

Published Apr 17, 2017
As per custom, public holidays are announced in Nepal whenever the head of the state embarks on an official foreign visit.
 Home Ministry officials said the two days will be public holidays in Nepal to mark the departure and arrival of Bhandari after concluding her five-day visit to India. (Photo: Twitter)

Kathmandu: The Nepal government has announced public holidays on April 17 and April 22 - the days when Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari begins her first foreign visit to India and returns to the Himalayan country.

Home Ministry officials said the two days will be public holidays in Nepal to mark the departure and arrival of Bhandari after concluding her five-day visit to India.

As per custom, public holidays are announced in Nepal whenever the head of the state embarks on an official foreign visit.

This will be Bhandari's first foreign trip after assuming the office in October 2015, following the promulgation of the new Constitution in Nepal.

She is visiting India at the invitation of President Pranab Mukherjee and will stay at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

A high-level delegation comprising several ministers and MPs will accompany her.

