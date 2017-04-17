World, Neighbours

‘India should not use Dalai Lama to undermine us’: China

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 2:42 pm IST
India's Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that there was no change in New Delhi's position on Tibet being part of China.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh had a negative impact on India-China ties. (Photo: AP)
Beijing: China said on Tuesday that the recent visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh had a "negative impact" on Sino-India ties and New Delhi should not use the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader to "undermine" Beijing's interests.

"Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh had a negative impact on India-China ties. India should observe commitment on Tibet-related issues and should not use the Dalai Lama to undermine China's interests," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.

He said it was only in this way that "we can create a good atmosphere for the settlement of the boundary question".

The Chinese spokesman's remarks came in response to India's Ministry of External Affairs statement on Friday that there was no change in New Delhi's position on Tibet being part of China.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay has said India will continue to seek a fair and mutually acceptable solution to the vexed boundary issue. Dalai Lama visited Arunachal Pradesh from April 4-11.

Tags: sino-india ties, dalai lama, arunachal pradesh, gopal baglay
Location: China, Peking, Peking

