World, Neighbours

No clue so far about two missing Indian clerics, claims Pakistan

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2017, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 8:19 pm IST
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said the Indian government has taken up the matter with Pakistan.
Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami, the Sufi clerics who have gone missing. (Photo: File)
 Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami, the Sufi clerics who have gone missing. (Photo: File)

Lahore: Pakistan today said it has no clue so far about the two Indian clerics, including the 80-year-old head priest of New Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, who went missing in the country.

"No clue to the missing Indian priests has been found so far. However, we are pro-actively pursuing this case," Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria told PTI.

"We have asked all departments concerned to look into the matter," he said, adding the Foreign Office yesterday received the request of the Indian government to trace the two missing clerics.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said the Indian government has taken up the matter with Pakistan. "We have taken up this matter with Government of Pakistan and requested them for an update on both the Indian nationals in Pakistan. Both are missing after they landed in Karachi airport," Swaraj tweeted.

Syed Asif Nizami and his nephew Nazim Nizami went missing after they landed at Karachi airport. Syed Asif Nizami is the head priest of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah.

The two had gone to visit the famous Daata Darbar shrine in Lahore and were to catch a flight to Karachi on Wednesday. The clerics had gone to Karachi to meet their relatives on March 8 before travelling to Lahore to visit the shrine.

A Federal Investigation Agency official at the Lahore airport told PTI that they have no idea about the missing of the two clerics from the airport premises. "It is not clear whether they have gone with someone on their own or there is some other matter," he said.

A senior Punjab police officer also expressed his department's ignorance about this matter saying: "Neither we have received any application about the missing Indian priests nor the federal government has asked us to look into this matter".

Exchanges between clerics of the Nizamuddin Dargah and the Daata Darbar are part of a regular tradition.

Tags: hazrat nizamuddin dargah, nafees zakaria

Related Stories

Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami, the Sufi clerics who have gone missing. (Photo: File)

Pak agencies behind disappearance of Indian Sufi clerics: report

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she has taken up the matter with Islamabad.
17 Mar 2017 4:11 PM
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

India raises concerns with Pakistan over missing clerics

Swaraj said both Syed Asif Nizami and his nephew Nazim Nizami went missing after they landed at Karachi airport.
17 Mar 2017 12:52 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Karan, Rana and team launch trailer of Baahubali sequel
Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday launched world's first app for breast health in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches world's first app for breast health
Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Wednesday and her close friends were seen arriving at her residence for a bash at night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Karan, Sidharth come out to celebrate Alia's birthday
Numerous stars from the film industry were snapped at the Femina Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Jacqueline, Swara, Vaani make fashion statement at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India reply strongly after Steve Smith's 178

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul (5/124) and KL Rahul’s 67 made sure India put up a fight against Steve Smith-led Australian side in the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Punjab farmer wins train, station master's office in legal fight with railway

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: AIB's honest take on conference calls at work is hilarious

The video is a satirical take on the workplace (Photo: YouTube)
 

Saina Nehwal to donate Rs. 6 lakhs to families of CRPF jawans killed in Sukma
 

MS Dhoni tips for Shreevats Goswami: It takes 2 hits to return to form

Bengal's wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami got some priceless suggestions from MS Dhoni during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: PTI / ICC)
 

Virat Kohli is on a different planet, says Andrew Flintoff
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Attack near Red Sea strait kills 31, mostly Somali migrants

The report says women and children are among the dead. (Photo: Twitter)

Suspected suicide bomber blows self up in Dhaka: minister

A file photo shows policemen standing guard on a road in Dhaka. (Photo: AP/ Representational Image)

China to produce ballistic, cruise missiles, combat aircraft with Pak

Chinese president Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: File)

China plans environmental monitoring station on South China Sea shoal

Sansha Communist Party Secretary Xiao Jie said that preparatory work on the stations was among the government's priorities for 2017, but gave no other details. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Car bomb hits army base in eastern Afghanistan

Four gunmen attacked the base but were killed after an hour-long gun battle, Zadran said. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham