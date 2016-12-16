 LIVE !  :  India will look to continue their brilliant run of form against Alastair Cook-led England side. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: England elect to bat, Jayant rested due to injury
 
World, Neighbours

No country can be exception to 'one China' principle, says Beijing

REUTERS
Published Dec 16, 2016, 8:26 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 8:37 am IST
Wang said the Taiwan issue concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Photo: AFP)
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Photo: AFP)

Beijing: The "one China" principle is the basis for developing ties with China and no country can be an exception to this rule, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his French counterpart.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has upset China by speaking with the president of self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own, and casting doubt on Washington's nearly four-decade policy of recognizing that Taiwan is part of "one China".

Speaking with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, Wang said the Taiwan issue concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, China's Foreign Ministry said late on Thursday.

"The one-China principle is the prerequisite and basis for other countries to develop their relations with China and that when it comes to this vital issue of right or wrong, no country can be an exception," the statement cited Wang as saying.

Wang said he appreciated Ayrault's clear stance on the "one China" issue.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. China considers Taiwan independence a red line issue.

