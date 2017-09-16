World, Neighbours

No third party would be entertained: China on India-Japan’s Northeast plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 16, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 1:34 pm IST
'Any third party should not meddle in the disputes between China and India over territorial sovereignty in any form,' Hua said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. (File Photo)
 Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. (File Photo)

Beijing: Stating that the boundary dispute between the two neighbouring countries are yet to be delimited, China on Friday termed Japan as ‘third party’ in context to Arunachal Pradesh and urged it to stay out of the border issue between India and China.

Expressing dissatisfaction over Japan's investment plan in northeast India under Japan-India Joint Statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “Any third party should respect the efforts made by China and India to settle the disputes through negotiation”.

The India-Japan joint statement read, "The two Prime Ministers welcomed the India-Japan cooperation on development of India's North Eastern Region (NER) as a concrete symbol of developing synergies between India's Act East policy and Japan's Free and Open Indo Pacific Strategy."

“Any third party should not meddle in the disputes between China and India over territorial sovereignty in any form,” Hua said.

However, Japan had accused Beijing of changing status quo, during Doklam standoff with India.

The 70-day-long Doklam standoff between began with New Delhi’s opposition to Beijing’s road construction in tri-junction point between India-Bhutan-China. The standoff ended in August.

Stating that there are disputes over the eastern section of the China-India boundary, the spokesperson said: “China's position on the boundary issue is consistent. Now, China and India are working on seeking a fair and reasonable settlement which can be accepted by both sides through negotiations”.

India and Japan had on Thursday signed Joint Statement for the development of northeastern states during Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s two-day visit to India for the inauguration of high-speed Bullet Train between Ahemdabad-Mumbai.

The spokesperson mentions that her government has read the joint statement between India and Japan, and is bit surprised to see that there isn’t any reference to China where it is needed, including the development/investment near border areas like Arunachal.

When asked about the India and Japan’s indirect allusion in the joint statement regarding border dispute, navigation, and Belt and Road initiative, the Chinese side explained that “it is better to ask Japan and India and see whether they can make some clarifications on this”.   

“Japan and India are important countries in Asia. We hope that the development of normal relations between Japan and India can play a constructive role for the mutual trust and cooperation between regional countries and the peace, stability and development of the region”, the spokesperson said.

Tags: hua chunying, india-japan, arunachal pradesh, doklam standoff
Location: China, Peking, Peking


Related Stories

Modi, Abe flag off bullet train project: A win-win deal for both India, Japan
Modi welcomes Japanese PM Abe with warm hug, road show ahead


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, squads, venues and match timings

There will be no shortage of drama and action as Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team takes on Steve Smith-led Australian side in the five ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: ICC / AP)
 

Shraddha takes break from Saaho shoot, spends time with Saina, family in Hyderabad

Screengrabs from pictures and video posted by Shraddha Kapoor and Saina Nehwal on Instagram.
 

Korean Open: Sindhu beats Bingjiao in semis, faces Nozomi Okuhara in final

PV Sindhu will now face Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Sindhu, in the BWF World Badminton Championship final last month, in the Korean Open Super Series final. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung launches Wind-Free air conditioner

This unique technology gently spreads cool air through 21,000 micro air holes and creates “still air” moving at speeds slower than 0.15m/s.
 

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

Budget smartphones have unarguably become good looking devices in the recent times and the 10.or E is no exception.
 

Alternate Nobel awards honour research that 'first makes people laugh, then think'

Matthew Rockloff, left, and Nancy Greer give their acceptance speech after winning the Ig Nobel Economics Prize during ceremonies at Harvard University in Cambridge. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

India urges Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees: Swaraj to Hasina

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets a Rohingya Muslim child at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Panamagate: Pak's apex court rejects ex-PM Sharif's petition against removal

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File Photo)

Chinese military snubs hawks, says Doklam resolved the way it should be

The Doklam standoff between India and China had seen in the larger context. (File Photo)

Pakistan’s election commission issues warrant against Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan (Photo: AFP)

China endorses crackdown on Rohingya, branded 'ethnic cleansing' by UN: Myanmar

A Rohingya man carrying his son and belongings walks through a broken road after crossing the Bangladeshi border at Shah Porir Deep, in Teknak, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham