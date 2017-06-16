China kindergarten blast was bomb, suspect killed: official

The explosion in Jiangsu province left victims bleeding and weeping, with images posted on state media showing some had their clothes torn off by the force of the explosion. (Photo: AP)

Fengxian (China): Chinese police said on Friday the explosion that killed eight people and injured dozens more outside a kindergarten was caused by a makeshift bomb and the bomber died in the blast.

The public security ministry said in a statement that the suspect was a 22-year-old man with health problems who rented a room near the kindergarten in the eastern town of Fengxian, where Thursday's blast occurred.

The attacker, surnamed Xu, had written the words "die" and "destroy" among others on a wall in his room where police found materials used to make a homemade explosive device, the statement said. Xu made the bomb himself.

He had dropped out of school but was employed, the statement said without providing further details.