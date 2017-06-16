World, Neighbours

China kindergarten blast was bomb, suspect killed: official

AFP
Published Jun 16, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
The public security ministry said in a statement that the suspect was a 22-year-old man with health problems.
The explosion in Jiangsu province left victims bleeding and weeping, with images posted on state media showing some had their clothes torn off by the force of the explosion. (Photo: AP)
 The explosion in Jiangsu province left victims bleeding and weeping, with images posted on state media showing some had their clothes torn off by the force of the explosion. (Photo: AP)

Fengxian (China): Chinese police said on Friday the explosion that killed eight people and injured dozens more outside a kindergarten was caused by a makeshift bomb and the bomber died in the blast.

The public security ministry said in a statement that the suspect was a 22-year-old man with health problems who rented a room near the kindergarten in the eastern town of Fengxian, where Thursday's blast occurred.

The explosion in Jiangsu province left victims bleeding and weeping, with images posted on state media showing some had their clothes torn off by the force of the explosion.

The attacker, surnamed Xu, had written the words "die" and "destroy" among others on a wall in his room where police found materials used to make a homemade explosive device, the statement said. Xu made the bomb himself.

He had dropped out of school but was employed, the statement said without providing further details.

Tags: bomb blast, china kindergarten blast, china explosion
Location: China, Jiangsu, Xuzhou

Related Stories

Two people died at the scene and six died after being taken to a hospital following the explosion at 4:50 pm local time on Thursday at the Chuangxin Kindergarten in Fengxian. (Photo: AP)

8 dead in China kindergarten explosion, suspect identified

The blast occurred before school had let out for the day and no students or teachers from the kindergarten were injured.
16 Jun 2017 10:30 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HTC launches "squeezable" smartphone HTC U 11 in India at Rs 51,900

HTC U 11, the "squeezable" smartphone
 

US, Mexican brewers craft Trump beer, turns out to be ‘very bitter’

The brewers say the cross-border venture aims to refute Trump's anti-Mexico rhetoric. (Photo: AFP)
 

City on Mars possible within our lifetime: Elon Musk

SapceX CEO Elon Musk
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli becomes quickest to score 8000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli reached to the 8000-run mark in his 175th innings to go ahead of South African captain AB de Villiers who had taken 182 innings to reach to the milestone. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan becomes India’s highest run-getter, pips Ganguly

Shikar Dhawan also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of being the fastest cricketer to score 1,000 runs in ICC One-day International (ODI) events. Dhawan took 16 innings to reach the landmark, eclipsing Tendulkar (18) and Sourav Ganguly (20). (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Dominant India set up Pakistan date after thrashing Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (123 not out), Kedar Jadhav (2/22) played pivotal roles as Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 96 to seal India’s thumping nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

ICJ ‘dismissed’ India's request to delay Jadhav's case: Pak

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. (Photo: AP)

8 dead in China kindergarten explosion, suspect identified

Two people died at the scene and six died after being taken to a hospital following the explosion at 4:50 pm local time on Thursday at the Chuangxin Kindergarten in Fengxian. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan welcomes Russia's role in resolving issues with India: Nafees Zakaria

Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesman, Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan PM Sharif grilled in Panama graft case; accuses 'unseen elements'

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP/File)

SCO charter prohibits India, Pakistan to raise bilateral issues: China

Welcome of India and Pak as new SCO members in Beijing on Thursday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham