Sartaj Aziz brought insult to Pak, Kashmir by visiting India: Hafiz Saeed

Lahore: Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed on Thursday criticised Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz for visiting India, saying he brought insult to the country and Kashmir.

"Aziz brought insult for Pakistan and Kashmir," the Mumbai attack mastermind said while addressing a gathering in PoK's Muzaffarabad.

Saeed said Aziz should spend his time in telling the world about alleged Indian atrocities.

Aziz had visited Amritsar earlier this month to attend the Heart of Asia conference on Afghanistan.

Saeed asked the people of PoK to stand by the "struggle" of Kashmiris. He also urged the government to fully support the Kashmiris as its duty.

Abdur Rehman Maki, Syed Salahuddin, Abdul Aziz Ali and Jamaat-i-Islami secretary general Liaquat Baloch also addressed the gathering.