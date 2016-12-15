World, Neighbours

Rajnath's remarks absurd, in violation of diplomatic norms: Pakistan

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2016, 8:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 8:25 pm IST
Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan would be splintered into 10 if it failed to quell terrorism.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Islamabad: Pakistan today termed as "absurd" and "irresponsible" Home Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that the country would be splintered into 10 if it failed to quell terrorism, saying the comments were in "complete violation" of all diplomatic norms.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, during his weekly briefing, said the international community should take notice of the remarks.

"Pakistan strongly condemned the absurd remarks of the Indian Home Minister" which were also "in complete violation of all diplomatic norms, UN Charter and other international instruments guaranteeing sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," Zakaria said.

He claimed the remarks "confirm" Indian designs against Pakistan. "These remarks vindicate Pakistan's long-standing position that Indian government and its intelligence agencies are involved in subversive and terrorist activities and terror financing in Pakistan to fuel tension and destabilise the country. The international community must take notice of such irresponsible statements and India-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan," he said.

Addressing a Martyrs' Day function in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh on Sunday said, "Pakistan came into existence after India got divided on religious lines but it could not keep itself united. In 1971, it got split into two and, if it does not mend its ways, it will get splintered into 10 pieces and India will have no role in it."

Zakaria also criticised India for its alleged mistreatment of minorities.

Zakaria, while talking about the unrest in Kashmir, claimed that "genocide and crimes against humanity committed by India in Kashmir" were going on unabated.

He said the UNMOGIP was constituted under a UN Security Council resolution to observe the developments pertaining to the strict observance of the ceasefire line and to report thereon to the UN Secretary-General.

"Pakistan therefore regularly facilitates the UNMOGIP in the performance of its responsibilities. On various occasions of ceasefire violations, Pakistan has taken UNMOGIP to the affected area. Unfortunately India doesn't allow the same on their side," Zakaria alleged.

To a question, he said that Pakistan welcomed all offers by various members of international community as well as the UN Secretary General to help mediate in the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

"We welcomed all these offers because Pakistan believes that it is only through dialogue and negotiations, and following the peaceful way that the outstanding issues can be resolved. Therefore, we have always been creating enabling atmosphere expecting India to reciprocate," he said.

Zakaria said the Kashmir issue is already on the UNSC agenda and the UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir are still outstanding and remain unimplemented.

He also claimed that there was no organised presence of ISIS in Pakistan and the pronouncement of one or two random individuals of having affiliation to the terror group does not form the basis for claiming organised presence for the entity in the country.

He said Pakistan had emphasised the need for a politically negotiated settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Zakaria also rejected the presence of Haqqani Network in Pakistan.

Tags: rajnath singh, terrorism
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Jacqueline, other stars redefine glamour
Karan Johar and Gauri Khan were seen arriving for Ranbir Kapoor's housewarming bash on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Gauri visit Ranbir as he moves to his new house
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the music-based reality show 'Dil Hain Hindustani' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get musical as they promote OK Jaanu
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Arjun, other stars chill out in their free time
Parineeti Chopra was snapped at the launch of a mobile phone in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra impresses with her style at launch event
B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Disha, Shilpa, other stars have a casual day out
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

A still from the film.
 

Comedian Vir Das sums up 2016 in Facebook post and it's spot on

He said laddoos have been a positive this year (Photo: Facebook)
 

Brexit, YouTuber included in 500 new entries to Oxford Dictionary

The December update also sees the addition of a number of words from the world of surfing such as tombstoning and rag-doll (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Artists from northeast India rap about social issues in hip hop anthem

Hip Hop homeland introduces the region's best underground hip hop talent (Photo: YouTube)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)
 

Indian Railway uses social media to attend a passenger's complaint

Indian Railways has been helping passengers to attend thier complaints through social media. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Baloch leader seeks Bangladesh's help to raise Balochistan issue

The Balochistan issue returned to the spotlight in the region after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech in August pointed at human rights violations in the province.(Photo: Twitter)

Why China and Donald Trump can't do without each other

North Korea is a tricky proposition even at the best of times for China, and simply easing up on UN sanctions as a way to express displeasure at Trump's foreign policies could backfire badly for China, said one China-based Asian diplomat. (Photo: AFP)

A developed Balochistan means new Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)

US report says China adds weapons to South China Sea islands

They also mark its claim to ownership of practically the entire South China Sea, its islands, reefs and other maritime features. (Photo: AFP)

Pak test-fires cruise missile ‘Babur’, brings many Indian cities within its range

A video grab of the test firing of the ‘Babur’ cruise missile, part of the Babur Weapon System version 2. The Pakistan Army said it successfully test fired the weapon which can carry all kinds of warheads. (Photo: Pakistan Defence/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham