Pak test-fires cruise missile 'Babur', brings many Indian cities within its range

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2016, 8:33 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 8:34 am IST
The missile incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with accuracy, said Pak army.
A video grab of the test firing of the ‘Babur’ cruise missile, part of the Babur Weapon System version 2. The Pakistan Army said it successfully test fired the weapon which can carry all kinds of warheads. (Photo: Pakistan Defence/Twitter)
 A video grab of the test firing of the ‘Babur’ cruise missile, part of the Babur Weapon System version 2. The Pakistan Army said it successfully test fired the weapon which can carry all kinds of warheads. (Photo: Pakistan Defence/Twitter)

Islamabad: The Pakistan army on Wednesday successfully test-fired an enhanced version of an indigenously-designed cruise missile that can hit targets at 700 kms with all kinds of warheads, bringing many Indian cities within its range.

Called ‘Babur’ after Mughal invader and founder of the dynasty of same name, the missile is part of Babur Weapon System version- 2 and is an enhanced version of the earlier missile.

The army said in a statement that it incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy.

“It is a low flying, terrain hugging missile, which carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads,” it said.

The missile is equipped with state-of-the-art navigational technologies of Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM) and all time Digital Scene Matching & Area Co-relation (DSMAC), which enables it to engage various type of targets with pinpoint accuracy even in the absence of GPS navigation.

“Babur Weapon System is an important force multiplier for Pakistan’s strategic defence,” it said.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, senior officers from strategic plans division, strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations were present at the launch.

Hayat congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving yet another milestone of great value and significance. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists who contributed to the success of this launch.

Expressing his full confidence over the strategic command and control system and the strategic forces’ operational preparedness, General Zubair said that this test further strengthens Pakistan’s deterrence capability.

The President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan also congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of the missile test.

