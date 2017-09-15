World, Neighbours

India pushing Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees: Swaraj to Hasina

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2017, 4:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 5:12 pm IST
Bangladesh was forced to offer refuge to the refugees on humanitarian ground as they fled their home at Myanmar.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets a Rohingya Muslim child at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets a Rohingya Muslim child at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Dhaka: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has expressed solidarity with Bangladesh over the Rohingya crisis and said India is putting pressure on Myanmar to take back refugees who have fled the Buddhist-majority nation, a top aide of Bangladesh Prime Minister has said.

More than 300,000 Rohingya have poured into Bangladesh since the latest flare-up in violence on August 25, adding to around 300,000 refugees already living in Bangladesh, close to the border with Myanmar.

"She (Swaraj) called our Prime Minister last night and conveyed her country’s solidarity with Bangladesh over the Myanmar refugee issue," Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina deputy press secretary Nazrul Islam told PTI.

Swaraj, he said, told the Bangladesh premier that the crisis by now appeared as an international issue while India was trying to put "pressure bilaterally and multilaterally on Myanmar to stop persecution on ethnic minority Rohingya Muslims" and take back the refugees who fled to Bangladesh.

According to the spokesman, Hasina, on the other hand, said Bangladesh was forced to offer refuge to the refugees on humanitarian ground as they fled their home at Myanmar’s western Rakhine state to evade atrocities.

He said Hasina explained to Swaraj the helplessness and miseries of the refugees, particularly of the minor children and women, and said Bangladesh is trying to address their basic needs.

"She (Hasina) told Swaraj that Bangladesh required external supports to handle the refugee issue and return them to Myanmar," the spokesman said.

Hasina said her government allocated land for makeshift shelters of the Rohingyas "but, it will certainly create a big problem for Bangladesh if they stay for long".

The premier’s spokesman said Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla was present at the Hasina’s Ganabhaban residence when Swaraj called.

Swaraj’s call came hours after the external affairs ministry issued a statement expressing India’s readiness to provide Bangladesh "any assistance" in tackling the refugee crisis.

India, on Thursday, rushed 53 tonnes of relief materials to Bangladesh and pledged all help to Dhaka in tackling the humanitarian crisis.

Shringla said India will provide 7,000 tonnes of relief materials to Bangladesh.

Dhaka earlier said Bangladesh required India’s assistance in its efforts to handle the situation and send the refugees back home.

"The entire world today is worried with the Rohingya issue (and) their (Indias) concern and stand beside us is very crucial at this moment," ruling Awami League general secretary and senior minister Obaidul Quader said earlier this week.

Tags: sushma swaraj, rohingya crisis, bangladesh pm, shiekh hasina
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka


Related Stories

Rohingyas threat to national security, says Centre; files affidavit in SC
China endorses crackdown on Rohingya, branded 'ethnic cleansing' by UN: Myanmar


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Punjab farmer performs breathtaking stunts with a 1 tonne tractor

Gaggi Bansra has been invited to many fairs as people pay to watch him perform stunts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why Team India captain Virat Kohli ended his tie with Premier Futsal League

Virat Kohli, co-owner of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), was involved with the Premier Futsal as the brand ambassador during its inaugural season, which is not recognised by AIFF(All India Football Federation) or the footballing world body FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association ).(Photo: PTI)
 

Superman has a new villain: white supremacists

Superman, the DC Comics superhero, has a new mission protecting hard-working immigrants from white supremacist bullies. (Photo: Facebook/ DC Comics)
 

Now, a company is selling flip flops with Trump’s controversial tweets

The products being features include tweets of the President changing his mind on Syria, the Electoral College and anonymous sourcing. (Photo: AP/ Instagram)
 

Not using your Android phone for two months? Your backup could be deleted

Google servers constantly keep checking every account for checking the status of the devices.
 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Panamagate: Pak's apex court rejects ex-PM Sharif's petition against removal

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File Photo)

Chinese military snubs hawks, says Doklam resolved the way it should be

The Doklam standoff between India and China had seen in the larger context. (File Photo)

Pakistan’s election commission issues warrant against Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan (Photo: AFP)

China endorses crackdown on Rohingya, branded 'ethnic cleansing' by UN: Myanmar

A Rohingya man carrying his son and belongings walks through a broken road after crossing the Bangladeshi border at Shah Porir Deep, in Teknak, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

India sends 1st batch of relief materials for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

A Rohingya child kisses his mother’s cheek as they rest after crossing over to Bangladesh (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham