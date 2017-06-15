Blast near kindergarten's entrance in east China; reports of casualties: police

 LIVE !  :  Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahman have steadied the Bangladesh innings just when Indian bowlers looked set to dominate the proceedings. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind vs Ban semifinal: Tamim, Mushfiqur trouble India
 
AP
Published Jun 15, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 4:48 pm IST
Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks.
Police say an explosion has struck the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China. (Representational Image)
Beijing: Police say an explosion has struck the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China, with reports saying there have been casualties.

Police officials say they are investigating and have no word yet on injuries or deaths.

However, state media reports say people have been hurt and photos purportedly from the scene and posted to social media showed children and adults lying on the ground, some of them bleeding.

Police say the blast struck at 4:50 p.m. Thursday in Fengxian in Jiangsu province.

Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks carried out by people bearing grudges against their neighbors and society.

China maintains tight control over firearms and most attacks are carried out using knives, axes or homemade explosives.

