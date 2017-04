The 9.8-tonne guided bomb, the largest non-nuclear weapon in America's arsenal (Photo: Screengrab)

Jalalabad: The number of Islamic State fighters killed by a massive US bomb in eastern Afghanistan has nearly tripled to at least 90, Afghan officials said Saturday.

"At least 92 Daesh (IS) fighters were killed in the bombing," Achin district governor Esmail Shinwari said. Nangarhar provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani gave a toll of 90.