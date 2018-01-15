search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Pak asks US to address strategic concerns including Kashmir: report

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2018, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2018, 5:07 pm IST
The official confirmed that Pakistan had made it clear to the US that it needed to take a ‘holistic view’ of the current regional situation.
The ties between the two countries have come under strain in recent months after US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to militants. (Photo: AP)
 The ties between the two countries have come under strain in recent months after US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to militants. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan has asked the US to address its strategic concerns in the region, including in Kashmir, instead of trying to restore the suspended security assistance, according to a media report on Monday.

The ties between the two countries have come under strain in recent months after US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to militants. The Trump administration recently suspended about USD 2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan over its failure to rein in militant groups.

 

The Express Tribune reported that while the US demands seeking action against the Haqqani network are known, Pakistan has put forth its list of demands, asking Washington to take into account its concerns related to Afghanistan and other regional issues. “Contrary to public perception, Pakistan is not keen to seek restoration of security assistance suspended by the US recently,” it reported.

“Instead, Islamabad wants that the Trump administration must not only listen to its concerns on Afghanistan and wider region but also help redress them.”

Pakistan’s concerns, according to officials, are two-fold: one, directly related to Afghanistan, and the second about the US overall strategy for the South Asian region. On Afghanistan, Islamabad has conveyed to Washington that its enormous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism need to be acknowledged. But at the same, the US needs to reorient its approach including on the Afghan refugees.

While Pakistan has repeatedly denied charges that it is providing any sanctuary to the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network, it does acknowledge that some elements may be using its soil because of the presence of a large number of Afghan refugees.

In order to plug that loophole, Pakistan during the ongoing discussions with the US had suggested a workable solution under which those refugees are repatriated.

Pakistan believes that repatriation of Afghan refugees can significantly deny insurgent groups any space on its soil. Islamabad is also upset over the Trump Administration’s approach putting the Kashmir issue on the back burner.

“Such an approach has a direct bearing on efforts for regional peace,” said a senior Foreign Office official, adding that Washington could not distance itself from the Indo-Pak tensions.

The official confirmed that Pakistan had made it clear to the US that it needed to take a ‘holistic view’ of the current regional situation. “Our genuine concerns can’t be brushed aside,” the official maintained.

Tags: pakistan, us, donald trump, taliban, terrorism, indo-pak ties
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

We share more genetic similarities with our friends than strangers: Study

The findings revealed that the genetic similarities could partly be because of what is known as "social homophily". (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The 'lazy girl workout' is the perfect recipe for health

A low-intensity cardio workout is just as important to keep you fit can be as essential at keeping you fit as a high-intensity workout.
 

Drugged up driver crashes car into second story of building

The car appeared stuck through the second story of a dental office. (Photo: Twitter/@OCFA_PIO)
 

Here's how you can fix the WhatsApp ‘obsolete’ error

The app also claims that the user is on a beta testing program and offers the user an option to leave the program.
 

Store owner travels 850 kms to attack woman who complained about slow service

The woman also received threatening messages from him (Photo: YouTube)
 

6 tips to reduce your child's sugar intake

Tips to reduce your child's sugar intake. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

After Trump snub, Pakistan to review relations with US

Pakistan is set to review its relations with the United States after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut aid.

Pakistan to set up 1.51 billion hydropower project in PoK

Hydropower contributes about 16 per cent of global electricity and Pakistan has 28 per cent hydropower in its energy mix, the daily said citing official documents. (Photo: File/Representational)

Pak ‘regrets’ India denying visas to 200 pilgrims for Nizamuddin’s Urs

The statement said that besides being violative of the bilateral Protocol, and the basic human right to religious freedom. (Photo: File/Representational)

India should 'strictly control' its troops at border: Chinese military

The standoff ended on August 28 following a mutual agreement under which China stopped the construction of the road and India withdrew its troops. (Photo: File/Representational)

IS suicide blasts in Kabul targeting Shiites kills 40, dozen injured

Visibly distressed relatives searching for their loved ones inside the medical facility slapped their heads in fury as they cried and cursed the government for seemingly being unable to end the regular carnage on their streets. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham