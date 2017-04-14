LHC bar association warns lawyers against taking Jadhav's case

Lahore: The Lahore High Court Bar Association said today that it will take action against any lawyer who extends his services to Indian national Kulbhushan

Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

"The LHBA has unanimously decided to cancel the membership of any lawyer who offers his services to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav," Lahore High Court Bar Association Secretary-General Amer Saeed Raan said after a meeting of the

bar on Friday.

He said the bar has asked the government not to bow to any foreign pressure in the case of Jadhav. "India has declared Jadhav its son and is putting pressure on the Pakistani government for his release. We demand that the Indian spy who is involved in playing with lives of Pakistanis should not be spared and the government (should) ensure his hanging," he said.

Earlier, Pakistan's top military commanders under army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa made it clear that "no compromise" shall be made on such "anti-state acts".

The death sentence to Jadhav, 46, was confirmed by army chief Gen Bajwa after the Field General Court Martial found him guilty of "espionage and sabotage activities" in Pakistan.

India had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.