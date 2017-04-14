 LIVE !  :  All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore, having won just a game in Indian Premier League season 10, take on Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday. (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
 
LHC bar association warns lawyers against taking Jadhav's case

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2017, 2:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 3:29 pm IST
He said the bar has asked the government not to bow to any foreign pressure in the case of Jadhav.
Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: Videograb)
 Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: Videograb)

Lahore: The Lahore High Court Bar Association said today that it will take action against any lawyer who extends his services to Indian national Kulbhushan
Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

"The LHBA has unanimously decided to cancel the membership of any lawyer who offers his services to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav," Lahore High Court Bar Association Secretary-General Amer Saeed Raan said after a meeting of the
bar on Friday.

He said the bar has asked the government not to bow to any foreign pressure in the case of Jadhav. "India has declared Jadhav its son and is putting pressure on the Pakistani government for his release. We demand that the Indian spy who is involved in playing with lives of Pakistanis should not be spared and the government (should) ensure his hanging," he said.

Earlier, Pakistan's top military commanders under army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa made it clear that "no compromise" shall be made on such "anti-state acts".

The death sentence to Jadhav, 46, was confirmed by army chief Gen Bajwa after the Field General Court Martial found him guilty of "espionage and sabotage activities" in Pakistan.

India had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.

Tags: lahore high court, kulbhushan jadhav, pakistani military court
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

ADVERTISEMENT
