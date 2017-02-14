World, Neighbours

Blast kills at least 13, injures 82 in Pakistan's Lahore

AFP
Published Feb 14, 2017, 8:12 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 8:13 am IST
Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the attack, which came three days after it pledged attacks on government installations.
Pakistani volunteers help injured people to ambulances following a deadly bombing, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistani volunteers help injured people to ambulances following a deadly bombing, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Lahore: At least 13 people were killed and 82 injured when an apparent Taliban suicide blast ripped through a protest in Lahore on Monday, Pakistani officials said, shattering the city's growing sense of security.

Police cordoned off the area near the crowded Mall Road, one of the city's main arteries, as witnesses fled in fear of a second explosion. Local media showed images of the injured being carried away.

The road had been packed with hundreds of people, mainly chemists, protesting provincial government plans to further regulate the medical sector.

"The blast was so powerful. I saw the injured and bodies, saw flames surrounding the blast site, people were crying," witness Muhammad Tariq said.

Chief of police in Punjab province of which Lahore is capital, said at least 13 people including six policemen were killed in the attack.

Rescue officials said that at least 82 wounded people had been rushed to city hospitals.

The attack "seems to be a suicide blast", senior police official Amin Wains said, adding it had apparently targeted police trying to regulate the protest.

The Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the assault, which came three days after it announced it would carry out a series of attacks on government installations around the country.

A spokesman for the group warned in a statement that Monday's blast was "just the start".

Meanwhile, in the southwestern province of Balochistan, two members of a bomb disposal squad were killed in Quetta city when they were attempting to defuse an explosive.

"Commander of Quetta's bomb disposal squad and his assistant were killed as a bomb went off when they tried to defuse it. At least 11 other people were wounded in this incident," Abdul Razaq Cheema, a senior police official in Quetta, said.

Lahore, the country's cultural capital, suffered one of Pakistan's deadliest attacks during 2016 - a Jamaat-ul-Ahrar suicide bomb in a park over Easter that killed more than 70 including many children.

But such incidents have been rare in the city in recent years, with security across Pakistan improving dramatically in 2015 and 2016 after the military launched a crackdown on extremism backed by a government-led National Action Plan.

'Fight for Pakistan's soul'

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called the Lahore blast a "tragedy" on Monday.

"Terrorism isn't a novelty for us. Our story has been one of constant struggle against its grasp, and a fight for the soul of Pakistan," he said in a statement.

"We will not stop until we can call ourselves a free and secure people; that is a promise."

More than 60,000 people have died and $111 billion has been spent in the "staggering" cost of Pakistan's war on extremism, the Foreign Office said in a statement Monday.

The statement, hitting back at recent criticism out of the US of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan, also vowed that emerging militant groups such as Islamic State in the region "will not deter Pakistan from continuing its valiant struggle against terrorism".

In January, a Taliban-claimed bomb blast at a market in a mainly Shi'ite area of Pakistan's northwestern tribal belt killed at least 24 people, the first major militant attack in the country in 2017.

Cricket fans on social media voiced fears that Monday's explosion could derail plans to hold the highly anticipated final of the Pakistan Super League in Lahore.

Pakistan's international tournaments have been held abroad for years out of security fears, and the second year of the popular Twenty20 tournament is currently being held in the United Arab Emirates.

Tags: taliban, suicide bombing, jamaat-ul-ahrar, nawaz sharif
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai

Representational Image
 

Kangana sensationally calls KJo out on nepotism and intolerance towards outsiders

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor.
 

‘Mission Impossible’ style heist of books worth 2mn pounds in UK

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You may no longer have access to Torrent websites

Kickass Torrents is among the most popularly used Torrent websites.
 

Video: The workout that helps men last longer during sex

The best way to improve your sex life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reliance Jio to offer mobile numbers starting with ‘6’

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Over 100 arrested in Pakistan for kite flying

Representational image (Photo: AP)

Woman arrested in Pak for trying to kill husband on wedding day

Representational Image.

Top police officers among 16 dead in Lahore suicide attack

Representational picture (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar to execute Rohingya man for raid on police post

Hundreds from the Muslim minority are thought to have died and tens of thousands have fled to Bangladesh since the army launched

Rights group slams Pakistan for forcing exodus of Afghan refugees

Afghan refugee families wait for their turn to be registered, outside the government registration office in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham