World, Neighbours

Looking forward to work closely with Trump: Pak envoy

ANI
Published Jan 14, 2017, 6:31 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 6:44 pm IST
Pakistan and United States had a historic nature of relationship spanning over seven decades, Jalil Abbas Jilani said.
President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that Islamabad is looking forward to working closely with the Trump administration.

Ambassador Jilani made these remarks during a New Year luncheon hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan for Washington based print and electronic media.

He welcomed the mainstream US correspondents and briefed them on the state of Pak-US relations emphasizing that Pakistan and United States had a historic nature of relationship spanning over seven decades.

The envoy said those people who had been designated in the new US administration, knew Pakistan very well and there had been a better realization of the problems Islamabad was facing in the region.

"Moreover, there was a convergence of interests between the two countries on number of issues likely to strengthen the bilateral relations in future," he said.

Ambassador Jilani remarked that Pakistan had successfully launched a campaign of historical proportion to address the menace of terrorism.

He expressed the hope that Pak-US cooperation would be further strengthened in the fight against terrorism by revisiting sale of F-16s and Coalition Fund issues.

The Ambassador said that over the last few years, the terrorist incidents in Pakistan had reduced significantly, approx. by 70% with a positive impact on economy.

He highlighted the surge in the number of visitors from US to Pakistan which symbolized a renewed interest in Pakistan.

Jilani stressed on Pakistan's firm belief in having a closer cooperation in the region.

He contended that the emergence of extremist and violent organizations was the outcome of instability & violence all over the world.

While responding to a question, Jilani reiterated that Pakistan had not seen any organized presence of ISIS in Pakistan. However, Pakistan was concerned about the growing influence of ISIS in Afghanistan.

On Indus Water Treaty, the envoy said Pakistan had requested the World Bank to play the role of an administrator in terms of the legal and technical objections raised by Pakistan on Kishan Ganga and Ratle hydro-power projects in India.

He reiterated that Pakistan would like to engage in a sustained, meaningful dialogue with India in order to resolve all the outstanding issues peacefully.

Tags: donald trump, us pakistan ties, pakistan ambassador, jalil abbas jilani

Nation Gallery

Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

School children attempt to foster peace through Indo-Pak calendar

The Indo-Pak peace calendar created by school children from both countries. (Photo: Aaghaz-e-Dosti blog)
 

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

The women have asked for help from volunteers around the world to sew, crochet or knit pink hats with ears by using simple patterns available on the project's website. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pics: Iulia Vantur is all about unwinding this weekend. Here is how!

Iulia Vantur
 

Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS's signature to the surface of #Mars. http://go.nasa.gov/2jIeWVU #NASAPast8Years, Curiosity Rover tweeted. (Photo: Twitter/Curiosity Rover)
 

Yuvraj Singh was picked to ease burden on MS, says Virat Kohli

Experience is something we have discussed before picking Yuvi because we cannot leave so much burden on MS (Dhoni) alone in the middle order, said Virat Kohli as explained why Yuvraj Singh was recalled to India’s limited-overs squad. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: RP Singh snatches spectator’s mobile, throws it on the ground

In the video, RP Singh is shown to cross the boundary rope, snatch the phone before throwing it onto the ground. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak army using Pashtun women as sex slaves: Separatist community leader

Representational Image

If India scraps Indus Treaty, there will be blood in rivers: Hafiz Saeed

Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed along with others at Kashmir Conference rally in Faisalabad, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)

Nawaz Sharif trying to escape Panamagate case: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. (Photo: AFP)

Chinese woman gets pet cat butchered, dumps its carcass outside shop

The woman bought the five-month-old male British Shorthair from a pet store for £305. (Photo: YouTube/ Representational Image)

Musharraf files petition seeking 'foolproof security' in Pakistan

An application filed by the retired general's counsel asked the court in Islamabad to direct authorities to provide extraordinary security to the 73-year-old ex-president in view of
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham