World, Neighbours

If India stops river waters of Pak, there would be blood in rivers: Hafiz Saeed

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2017, 8:21 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 8:23 am IST
Kashmiri militants giving India 'befitting reply', says Mumbai terror attack mastermind.
Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed along with others at Kashmir Conference rally in Faisalabad, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)
Lahore: Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed on Friday claimed that Kashmiri militants are giving a "befitting reply" to India at Akhnoor, Uri and other places in Kashmir.

Speaking at a large Kashmir Conference rally at Faisalabad, some 130 kms from Lahore, Saeed said "Indian army is responsible for the killing of 650,000 Kashmiri Muslims. Now the Kashmiri Mujahideen are giving a befitting reply to India at Akhnoor, Uri and other places".

He said the "Mujaheedin are destroying India". "India cannot stop them from carrying out their mission...It is not me alone but now Baloch people and other Pakistanis are with us," he said, adding Baloch leader Shahzain Bugti has joined hands with him.

Bugti, chairman of Jamhuri Watan Party, announced his support at the rally for the Kashmir cause saying Balochistan is with Kashmiri people.

"As many as 50,000 Baloch youth are ready to join the Kashmir freedom movement and waiting for Hafiz Saeed’s call," Bugti said.

"Participation of the leader of Bugti tribe in Kashmir Conference is a message to India that Baloch are joining the Kashmir freedom movement," he said.

The alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying if India stopped the river waters of Pakistan then there would be "blood in the rivers".

"We will stand with Kashmiris for Kashmir's freedom as Pakistan is incomplete without it," he said.

Saeed who has a bounty of USD 10 million on his head hailed former Pakistan army chief Gen Raheel Sharif's appointment as head of a 39-country Islamic military alliance.

