Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan to submit reply to ICJ today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2017, 12:15 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Jadhav’s wife and mother are going to meet him on December 25.
Pakistan would tell International Court of Justice that the court does not hold jurisdiction to hear the case of a terrorist.  (Photo: File)
 Pakistan would tell International Court of Justice that the court does not hold jurisdiction to hear the case of a terrorist.  (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan will submit response to India’s stance on former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, on Wednesday, officials said.

The detailed reply will cover all aspects “including concrete evidence of Jadhav’s alleged confession of involvement in terror-related activities and rejection of India’s stance submitted with the ICJ.”

 

Pakistan would tell International Court of Justice that the court does not hold jurisdiction to hear the case of a terrorist.  Jadhav's wife and mother are going to meet him on December 25. 

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav case




